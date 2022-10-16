Grandson of late Haile Selassie addresses sitting of upper house

The grandson of the late Emperor of Ethiopia, Haile Selassie, Prince Ermias Sahle Selassie, was welcomed into Jamaica’s Senate’s chambers during its sitting on Friday. The prince who is currently in the island as a special guest for National Heritage week has expressed gratitude to the government of Jamaica for the invitation.

The prince said it was a special privilege to be in the House, noting that it is a room he only witnessed on video during his grandfather’s address to the nation in 1966.

“I feel so a part of that history, and I’m especially delighted that I have been invited to Jamaica by the Government. I want to thank Minister Grange and all who worked hard to make my visit possible.”

“Jamaica is a vibrant democracy. Democracies evolve, and the Jamaican experiment of different people, one nation is something that will resonate in any nation — and this is a challenge that Africa can learn from,” he said.

The prince, who is president of the Crown Council of Ethiopia, arrived in the island Thursday night and was accompanied to the Upper House by Minister of Culture, Olivia Grange; Speaker of the House of Representatives Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert; and members of his delegation.

Deputy President of the Senate Aubyn Hill in making a statement said he was also pleased to be in the Senate “to see our visiting guest, the prince, addressing us in Parliament as his grandfather did so amazingly historically well…We welcome you and your delegation. We are pleased to have you in Jamaica. We have a very long and strong tie with Ethiopia, and we wish your country well as you wished ours well,” he said.

Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate Peter Bunting said the People’s National Party also welcomed the Ethiopian prince to Jamaica.

“We recognize the powerful historical and cultural ties that we have with your country and indeed, of course, more broadly with the continent of Africa. We hope that you will… continue to have good relations with the Government and people of Jamaica,” he said.

The prince’s other official engagements include Monday’s National Honors and Awards Ceremony at King’s House – the official residence of the Governor General and the interfaith National Heritage Day Church Service.

He is also scheduled to visit the National Gallery, the African Caribbean Institute of Jamaica, and Liberty Hall and is due to attend a reception hosted by the Honorary Consul of Ethiopia in Jamaica Yodit Hylton. In addition, he will receive the Keys to the City of Montego Bay during a civic ceremony.

Prince Selassie’s previous visit to Jamaica was in 2016.

This year’s Heritage Week is being observed under the theme ‘Re-igniting Greatness through our Heritage.’

CMC/