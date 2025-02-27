NewsCaribbeanCuba

Cuba’s cigar fair elevates humidors to luxury status 

By Amelia Robinson

Cuba’s renowned cigars, hand-rolled from the finest tobacco leaves, have long enchanted connoisseurs. Now, a growing number of enthusiasts are recognizing the critical role of humidors — meticulously crafted boxes designed to preserve the quality and longevity of these premium cigars.

More than just containers, humidors regulate humidity and temperature, and some are true works of art in wood, often costing thousands of dollars. “Other countries produce humidors, but we create them with passion, just like in the old days,” said Adrián Morán Lipis of Humidores Clave, one of several workshops showcasing their creations at Cuba’s annual cigar trade fair in Havana this week.

Humidor prices can range from $200 for basic models designed to hold 25 cigars, to thousands for more exclusive pieces. For instance, Humidores Clave displayed a carved black and white humidor valued at $2,000. Last year’s festival gala featured a humidor auction — including cigars — that raised an astonishing $19.3 million, underscoring the high value placed on these luxury items.

This year’s fair showcased even more striking humidors, some designed to resemble iconic Cuban landmarks, complete with Cuban flags, intricate train patterns, and bold abstract designs. One particularly attention-grabbing piece was a humidor shaped like a shark’s fin, standing over a meter tall. Innovation was evident, too, with features like remote-controlled trunks and hidden compartments, demonstrating the blend of artistry and technology in humidor design.

Cuban cigars, regarded as some of the finest in the world, have solidified their dominance in the premium tobacco market. Habanos S.A., a joint venture between Cubatabaco and Altadis, maintains a global monopoly on Cuban cigar sales. In 2024, the company saw a 16% increase in sales, reaching $827 million, with key markets including China, Spain, Switzerland, and Great Britain.

Habanos S.A. also organizes the annual Habanos Festival, a major event for collectors, aficionados, and distributors from around the world. Attendees tour plantations, participate in seminars, and take part in high-stakes auctions, all while witnessing the latest innovations in humidor craftsmanship.

“A humidor is more than a box; it’s a special shelter for tobacco,” said José Ernesto Aguilera, a master craftsman whose pieces have been featured in festival auctions. “Tobacco is a prince, and we build the castle it deserves.”

