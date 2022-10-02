fbpx
NewsCaribbean

Cuba and Vietnam sign collaboration agreements

Cuba and Vietnam sign collaboration agreements
By CMC News

The governments of Cuba and Vietnam have signed three collaboration agreements in the areas of economy, agriculture, and health.

The agreements were signed by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero who is on an official visit to the southeast Asian country.

The Cuban president said officials from both nations signed the update of the Implementation Plan of the Bilateral Economic Agenda 2023-2025 and the MoU for Agri-Food Cooperation.

- Advertisement -

They also signed the Action Plan for the implementation of a memorandum signed in September 2021, between the health ministers of Vietnam and Cuba, for the development of medical services and scientific advances.

On Friday, the first day of his official visit to Vietnam, the Cuban premier was received by his Vietnamese counterpart, Pham Minh Chinh, who awarded him the Ho Chi Minh Order, the second highest decoration conferred to Vietnamese and foreign personalities.

According to the Cuban embassy in Hanoi, both authorities, in official conversations, called for continuing the development of bilateral and multisectoral cooperation, according to the priorities and potentialities existing in both nations.

CMC/

 

Previous articleVybz Kartel’s Attorney Isat Buchanan found guilty of professional misconduct

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Vybz Kartel’s Attorney Isat Buchanan found guilty of professional misconduct

Vybz Kartel’s Attorney Isat Buchanan found guilty of professional misconduct

Click here to view
Skip to content