Chinese Government donates check to Disaster Relief in Guyana

The People’s Republic of China has donated a check valued at US$50,000 to the Government of Guyana aimed at tackling Disaster Relief and Risk Management countrywide.

The funds were received by the Director General of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC). Col. (Ret’d) Nazrul Hussain.

The Asian nation expressed intent to formalize a working relationship with the Guyana Government, via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the CDC, to assist in Disaster Risk Management plans.

A forum is slated for August 25 which will delve into disaster risk management, and the Government of China has pledged to share knowledge and experiences that may prove beneficial for Guyanese.

The cheque was presented by the Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Guo Haiyan.

The CDC’s Director General thanked China for its timely support in wake of the current challenges faced by Guyana in the flood-prone areas and looks forward to benefiting from more capacity-building opportunities with China.

CMC/