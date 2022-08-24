China-Guyana trade near one billion US dollars so far this year

Trade between Guyana and China is estimated at US$950 million for the first half of this year, as government and the private sector move to engage Chinese investors in a bid to secure lucrative investment and partnerships in the future.

Vice Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Zhang Shaogang, speaking at a virtual China- Guyana investment opportunities seminar held on Monday night, said the trade so far this year represents a 223 percent increase in trade between the two countries.

In 2021, trade between Guyana and China stood at US$710 million and the CCPIT official said of the nearly one billion US trade so far this year, Chinese imports from Guyana totaled US$720 million as confirmed by China’s Customs Authority.

Chief executive officer of Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest) Dr. Peter Ramsaroop said the country’s diversification plans meant that investors can choose their investment opportunities from a wide array of sectors, while the vice president of the Private Sector Commission (PSC), Ryan Alexander, said recent legal developments in Guyana should not dissuade Chinese investors them from getting into the market.

“… the Local Content (law) is not to out foreign investors,” he said, adding “it creates an environment which ensures economic viability for investors while ensuring that Guyanese also benefit from the growing oil and gas economy”.

He said energy, agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, and infrastructural projects are among the key areas identified by the PSC official, noting however that many Chinese investors have already capitalized on these opportunities.

He told the seminar that this year, a Chinese company was awarded major contracts for the construction of the new Demerara River Crossing.

“We are excited to continue that relationship. There have been significant investments in Guyana from China, and we are looking forward to building stronger relationships in many of our projects coming up,” Ramsaroop said.

Tourism, Industry and Commerce Minister, Oneidge Walrond, said the Chinese contribution to Guyana’s development has been “particularly visible” and that Guyana’s potential is brimming with opportunities for future commercial interests.

These opportunities span renewable energy, tourism and hospitality and information and communication technology.

CMC/