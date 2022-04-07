Bermuda Police launch inquiry after teenager gunned down

The Bermuda Police Department launched a murder inquiry on Wednesday after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed near a popular beach at the east end of the island.

Police said a member of the public out exercising found the body during the early hours on the road leading to Clearwater Beach in St David’s, which is close to the end of the runway at the international airport.

The shooting is believed to have happened on Tuesday night and it is thought the yet-to-be-named victim may have been chased before he was shot.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Antoine Daniels said that gun violence was “a recurring theme” in Bermuda, with 17 confirmed shootings last year and three deaths.

“The Bermuda Police Service takes these incidents extremely seriously. We’ve put a lot of effort and energy into trying to catch and convict the persons committing these very serious crimes.”

“We’ve come to a time now where we have to move away from turning on each other and we have to actually turn to each other and provide support in these very challenging and difficult times,” Daniels said.

Acting Detective Inspector Jason Smith, of the serious crime unit, said it was too early to say if the killing was gang-related.

Shadow National Security Minister Michael Dunkley said “I’m past the point of expressing shock every time I hear of a violent incident involving youth on our island.

“I am angry. I am sad. I think it’s deplorable that another family is forced to endure unnecessary pain.”

Meanwhile, police said they have arrested four people after a US$1.2 million shipment of cannabis was intercepted last week.

A spokesman said the Customs Department had contacted police after they discovered a shipment that contained 58lb of the controlled drug.

The spokesman added that as part of Operation Mizar, carried out on Thursday, four people were arrested and three homes in Warwick parish were searched.

CMC/