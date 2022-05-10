Belize welcomes tariff-free exports of agricultural products to Mexico

Belize has welcomed an announcement by Mexico that it will allow all agricultural products from the country, including cattle to enter Mexico free of tariffs.

Mexican President, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, visited Belize last Saturday “on a working visit” when he made the announcement.

In 2021 Mexico implemented a Sectoral Promotion Program which reduces Most Favored Nation (MFN) tariffs to zero or five percent on a wide range of important inputs needed by Mexico’s export manufacturing sector

During his visit, the Mexican President held bi-lateral talks with Prime Minister John Briceño and attended the ceremony where a Letter of Intent for the implementation of the Sowing Life project in Belize was signed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, and Immigration, by Eamon Courtenay, and Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon, the Secretary of Foreign Affairs in Mexico.

Agriculture, Food Security, and Enterprise Minister, Jose Abelardo Mai, in a statement posted on the government’s press office Facebook page, said the announcement allowing Belize agricultural products to enter Mexico tariff-free “is one of the greatest moments in the history of both nations.

“Our government had been seeking reduction of tariffs for cattle since we were elected. Minister Courtenay and his team have spent days working to achieve an acceptable trade agreement that would benefit our producers”.

The agriculture minister said that this announcement on the zero tariffs on agriculture products “will radically change the future of agriculture in our nation.”

“On behalf of the farmers and people of Belize, I thank President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and the government of Mexico for granting us such an opportunity. The farmers and their families are truly grateful,” he said, thanking also “Courtenay and his team for the perseverance and commitment to the agro productive sector.

“But to God be all praises. He has heard the cry and answered the prayers of our Belizean Farmers and their families!! GOD IS GREAT,” wrote the agriculture minister.

CMC/