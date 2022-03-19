Barbados temporarily bans importation of live birds, poultry, and poultry products

Advertisement

Barbados temporarily banned the importation of live birds, poultry, and poultry products from the United States and Canada due to an outbreak of a new strain of highly pathogenic Avian Influenza virus, commonly referred to as “bird flu”.

It is not uncommon to detect avian influenza in wild birds, as avian influenza viruses circulate freely in those populations without the birds appearing sick. But the appearance of the virus in commercial and backyard birds is of grave concern.

With the recent detections of the Eurasian H5 strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in wild birds and domestic poultry in the United States, a statement from the Ministry of Agriculture and Food and Nutritional Security, quoted Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr. Mark Trotman, as saying that there is potential for this strain of the virus to affect people, especially those who interact or work with infected birds, or potentially infected mammals.

“As with most diseases that are not present in this area, the best protection is strengthening quarantine measures,” he said, adding that these will be implemented with immediate effect.

According to the authorities, permits for all personal imports of live birds, hatching eggs and all poultry products (fresh, frozen, and chilled) from the US and Canada are suspended until further notice, and any personal permits previously issued are being revoked.

They said only fully cooked poultry products in hermetically sealed packages (cans) will be permitted, and safe poultry products for importation must be heat-treated, dried, and canned; such products include feathers and dry/canned dog food.

Trotman said these restrictions do not apply to commercial imports, since those products would be officially certified by the appropriate veterinary authorities as having originated from disease-free areas only, and therefore safe to import and consume.

“The Veterinary Services will continue to monitor the developing situation of this disease and issue updates to the public as necessary,” the statement noted.

