Barbados seeking to forge strong ties with Algeria

By CMC News

The government of Barbados has signaled an interest in developing stronger ties with the North African country of Algeria.

Speaking on Friday during a courtesy call with the new non-resident Ambassador of Algeria, Abdelkader Hadjazi, Barbados Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Dr. Jerome Walcott noted that Barbados and Algeria have had diplomatic ties for over 40 years and most of their interaction has occurred in the multilateral fora, including the African Union, International Labor Organization, the United Nations, and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

Hadjazi, who resides in Caracas, Venezuela, complimented Barbados for its clean environment, organization, and security, and agreed to strengthen ties.

He noted that Algeria is the largest nation by area in Africa and the Arab world, and there is an innovative agricultural initiative in the desert, which makes up most of that country.

The two envoys also spoke about COVID-19 vaccines, oil and gas, renewable energy, tourism, and the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference that will be held in Egypt.

Possible areas of cooperation between the two countries include a double taxation agreement, an air services agreement, a bilateral investment treaty, and a visa abolition agreement.

Barbados and Algeria formally established diplomatic relations April 18, 1979.

