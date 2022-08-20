Bahamas Government and Opposition condemn murder of 21-year-old student

The Bahamas Government and opposition leaders have condemned the murder of a 21-year-old student, who was to return to the United States this week to begin an internship at a noted audit firm in Atlanta, Georgia.

Police confirmed that the partially decomposed body of a man found in a garbage bag inside the trunk of a vehicle as that of 21-year-old Omar Davis, Jr.

Police Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson said the body could have been inside the vehicle for about 24 hours.

Prime Minister Philip Davis described as the death as “truly unbearable” urging the entire population to get behind law enforcement authorities in dealing with the scourge of violence in the country.

“We must be relentless” in turning the tide in the nation, Davis said, adding “to lose him in this way when he was about to embark on the next stage of his life feels truly unbearable

“Here we have a young man whose resolve to escape violence had fueled his outstanding achievements in our public schools and in further education. His determination and his success reached and inspired so many.

“We pray for God to wrap his arms around the family and hold them tight, just as we pray this for all of our families and there are far too many who lose loved ones to violence. You are not alone. We add to our prayers our shared determination to come together as policymakers, as community leaders, as clergy, families and friends or neighbors to do ever more to fight the scourge of violence even when, or especially when, our hearts are this heavy.

“We must be relentless. One way to honor the memory of those whom we have lost is to work harder and harder to turn the tide to create hope and healing to prevent future tragedies,” Prime Minister Davis added.

Opposition leader Michael Pintard said the death sent shockwaves throughout the community and called for all to demand that “senseless bloodshed” in the country come to an end.

In a statement, Pintard demanded that the community come together to combat violence on the streets.

“The killing of Omar Davis Jr., a young man with much potential, has sent shock waves throughout our country as yet again, families and the community that have given them birth, record another tragic demise of another young man.

“We must all collectively continue to call for and demand that the senseless bloodshed and human carnage cease on our streets.

Police said four men between the ages of 20 and 56 are in custody assisting with their investigations.

CMC/