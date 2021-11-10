Level 3 of CWI’s High Performance Coach Programme A Success

ST JOHN’S, Antigua (CMC) – Cricket West Indies’ (CWI) has reported that the next stage of its High Performance Coach Programme has been successfully delivered as part of its development and investment strategy to upgrade and upskill coaches across the region.

Several coaches from across the region participated in the week-long event at the end of October at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, which was delivered on the back of five online modules leading into the event.

The latest stage involved face-to-face practical components to build coaches’ knowledge. In addition to the technical basics of elite cricket, topics included Leadership, Programme Management, Communication, Skill Acquisition as well as Visual Technology and Data Analysis. One of the highlights was a bowling master-class with iconic fast bowler Courtney Walsh, who is the Head Coach of the West Indies Women’s Team.

Legendary West Indies batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul was among the participants and he was very positive about the programme.

“It is a lot of information being passed on. There are so many different and informative things, which we have gone through on this High Performance Level 3 coaching course and I am very happy to be participating. It is very beneficial for all of us, this is where coaching is going, and it is very necessary that we are aware and equipped to be able to share the knowledge to our players,” he said.

Several other former international players participated including: Nikita Miller, Garey Mathurin, Vishal Singh, Ryan Austin, and Rayad Emrit.

This is the first-ever locally planned and delivered High-Performance Coach Programme (Level 3) CWI which forms a key part of the “Cricket First” strategic plan, which includes investment in building coaching depth and quality across the region, especially considering the vital role coaches play in developing cricketers’ skills across all age groups and abilities both on and off the field.

The High-Performance (Level 3) programme has been designed by CWI Coach Development Manager, Chris Brabazon, in partnership with the University of the West Indies (UWI). It provides a number of the region’s best coaches with opportunities to further learn and develop contemporary coaching philosophies and techniques that will allow them to thrive in the high-performance environment of the West Indies Cricket Pathway.

The rigorous, holistic accreditation also consists of online discussions, tutorials, and ongoing mentoring.

The course was delivered by CWI’s High-Performance staff, in conjunction with UWI representatives, to provide participants with unprecedented access to best practice case studies and frameworks from the elite levels of West Indies cricket and beyond.