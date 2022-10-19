Advocates warn court ruling on DACA ‘cruelly endangers’ Caribbean immigrants

The New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC) has criticized a federal district judge’s decision on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, claiming that it “cruelly endangers” the lives of millions of the Caribbean and other immigrants who went to the United States as children.

Justice Andrew Hanen of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas has issued an injunction preventing the Biden administration’s latest DACA regulation from taking effect.

Judge Hanen’s judgment permits DACA renewals but denies first-time DACA applications.

DACA is an exercise of prosecutorial discretion, providing temporary relief from deportation (deferred action) and work authorization to certain young undocumented immigrants.

The program was created June 15, 2012, by former US President Barack Obama, but his successor, Donald Trump, sought to rescind it.

Many immigrant groups have since been challenging Trump’s decision in various federal courts across the country.

DACA does not provide permanent legal status to individuals and must be renewed every two years.

“(The) decision from Judge Hanen is a clear injustice for the millions of people who are American in every way, except for legal status,” Murad Awawdeh, NYIC’s executive director, told the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC).

He said despite contributing to the country, raising families, paying taxes, and joining the workforce, DACA holders and ‘Dreamers’ remain under constant threat by Republican leaders and conservative courts.

“Judge Hanen’s far-right ruling is a direct assault on the lives of 1.2 million people and their families and is a national disgrace. As conservative courts continue to be hostile to ‘Dreamers’, this latest ruling only illustrates the extent of their anti-immigrant agenda,” said Awawdeh, whose NYIC is the umbrella organization that represents over 200 immigrant groups in New York.”

Awawdeh said the Joe Biden administration and the US Congress “have no more excuses to delay passing permanent protections and a pathway to citizenship, as millions of people and families continue to be held hostage by the courts with no sign of relief.”

Angel Reyes Rivas, DACA recipient and organizer at the immigrant group Make the Road New York, also denounced Judge Hanen’s ruling.

“This ruling comes as no surprise to me, as I continue to have to live with deep uncertainty about my life. While DACA recipients like me will be able to continue renewing, for now, the reality is that this court continues to leave us in limbo,” said Reyes, whose organization represents more than 25,000 members.

“Moreover, hundreds of thousands of DACA-eligible youth remain without a chance to have their applications processed. Without protections, they are left at risk of deportation and separation from their families,” she said.

“Once again, during this crucial time, we call on Congress and the Biden administration to take immediate steps to fully protect undocumented immigrants. We cannot wait any longer. Our lives are in constant jeopardy, and it is time for Congress to pass commonsense legislation to provide a path to citizenship,” she added.

CMC/