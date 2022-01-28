A Look at Some of St Lucia’s Most Stunning Waterfalls

With its spectacular landscape, St. Lucia has quickly become one of the Caribbean’s top travel destinations. The island is known for its picturesque mountains — the Pitons, being the most famous. The mountains also give way to an abundance of waterfalls on the island. From small cascades to roaring showers, these natural attractions are some of the most impressive on the island.

Here are some of the most stunning waterfalls in St. Lucia:



Diamond Waterfall and Botanical Gardens

The Diamond Waterfall at Diamond Botanical Gardens, located just east of the town of Soufrière, is one of the most famous waterfalls in St. Lucia. The Gardens are part of the Soufrière Estate, which was presented by King Louis XIV in 1713 to the Devaux family in recognition of their services to France. Today, the estate is still owned and maintained by their descendants. Water bubbling up from underground sulfur springs streams downhill in rivulets, forming the Diamond Waterfall deep within the botanical gardens. There is also a mineral bath on the grounds, believed to have curative powers, a nature trail, an old mill, and a waterwheel.

- Advertisement -

Toraille Waterfalls

Situated in the Soufrière area and with a drop of about 50 feet, the Toraille Waterfalls is one of the island’s most significant. It is regarded as a natural heritage site and popular among visitors and locals alike. Many visitors enjoy the relaxing feeling of the water falling onto them, mimicking a massage. Located on the way to the Fond St Jacques rainforest, the Toraille Waterfalls are easily accessed from the main road. There are changing rooms and picnic facilities, so this is an excellent spot for a day out.

Piton Waterfalls

Nestled within one of St. Lucia’s most sought-after outdoor attractions, Pitons Falls is simply one of the most beautiful sites in St. Lucia. On the way to the Jalousie Plantation, a world-famous resort, and to Petit Piton, you’ll find the Piton Waterfalls, with a drop of about 30 feet and a bathing pool at the end. You’ll find plenty of places to eat near this waterfall. Guests may also visit the Morne Coubaril Estate and the St. Lucia Zip Lining attractions close by.

Sault Falls

The east coast of St. Lucia, in Dennery, is home to one of the biggest waterfalls on the island. The Sault Falls, also known as the Dennery Falls or Errand Falls, has a drop of about 55 feet. Its secluded nature makes it the perfect place to hike in small, private groups or by yourself. Take a nearby zipline tour among the treetops if you want to get your adrenalin going.

La Tille Waterfall

La Tille Waterfall and Gardens is situated just off the east coast of St. Lucia near Savannes, a little way into the island’s interior, where the rainforest begins. Although rarely visited, La Tille is one of the more impressive waterfalls on the island, with a high volume of water cascading down about 20 feet into a large pool surrounded by greenery. There is a nature trail and rope swing, and vegetarian meals are offered on the grounds. The management often arranges guides for nearby hikes, including the Des Cartiers loop and the Micoud coastal trail.