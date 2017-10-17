Sickle Cell expert, Dr. Serjeant visits Florida

On October 20th, 2017, the world renown researcher and authority on Sickle Cell disease management and care, Dr. Graham Roger Serjeant will make his first appearance in South Florida. Dr. Serjeant will tour the Pediatric Sickle Cell Unit at the University of Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital.

In 1966, Dr. Serjeant migrated to Jamaica to begin his internship as a senior registrar in medicine at the University of the West Indies.

Serjeant has always maintained that Sickle Cell chose him. This choice was the driving force behind him dedicating the last 50 years of his life to the research and the management of the disease both in Jamaica and overseas.

While in Jamaica he has developed ground-breaking care management systems through his research and studies of patients with Sickle Cell in the region. His observations and processes have produced a reduction in the amount of infant deaths in a country, that according to most first world health communities, have far less medically advanced services and technological capabilities than its first world counterpart.

“Serjeant and his cohort, John Homi’s, principles have guided surgeons and anesthetists for decades, reducing deaths before and after surgery. Pediatric surgeons and anesthetists at the University Hospital of the West Indies, since applying these principles in splenic surgery, have had zero deaths,” said Newton Duncan, professor of Pediatric Surgery at the University of the West Indies

Dr. Serjeant’s success have led to these frequent questions:

How can one attribute his success in the reduction of infant deaths in a world where poverty in rural towns is as pervasive?

How did he discover the key to improving the quality of life while extending his patient’s lifespan?

One would expect this type of medical breakthrough to come on the forefront of exhaustive research initiatives on the part of major health and or educational institutions in North America or Europe. Or would they?

The good doctor is being hosted by Dr. Ofelia Alvarez of Alex’s Place and Dr. Thomas J Harrington, Clinical Director of the Adult Sickle Cell Clinic at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Dr. Sergeant will share his findings and recommendations on the best healthcare practices for medical professionals caring for patients with sickle cell anemia in a 8:00am presentation in the University of Miami’s Mailman Center for Child Development’s 8th floor Amphitheater, located at 1601 NW 12th Avenue, Miami.

After the presentation, he will be available for interviews. Please contact the office of A Better Concept PR to schedule one on one time with the doctor.

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to delve into the mind of the expert who devoted his life’s work to the care of adults and children suffering from the chronic disease.

Following his appearance at the University of Miami, Dr. Serjeant will be the keynote speaker at the Signature Grand, on Saturday, October 21, at the Lifechanger’s Gala honoring healthcare professionals caring for patients suffering from this brutal and many times debilitating disease. Proceeds from this fundraising event will benefit SC research and the 501-C (3) non-profit organization Patience With Patients of America, (PWP).

Patience With Patients of America Inc. was formed to bridge the care management gap between healthcare providers and chronically ill patients. The mission is to enact change in the lives of individuals coping with a disease and the disease process. PWP provides proper education and support in the hospital and upon discharge. Through advocacy, they serve as the liaison to the healthcare professional. This positions PWP to become the supporting cast for healthcare providers, which ultimately results in more effective communication between patients and their healthcare givers. To learn more or to donate visitwww.patiencewithpatients.org