Live Healthy Miami Gardens Launches Year 4 of “Take Your Loved One to the Doctor” Campaign

The City of Miami Gardens’ Live Healthy Miami Gardens (LHMG) is in its fourth year of the “Take Your Loved One to the Doctor”, campaign, a month-long initiative geared at encouraging Miami Gardens residents and their loved ones to make healthy lifestyle choices.

LHMG, and Mayor Rodney Harris launched this year’s campaign on October 1, and will use the entire month to promote health and wellness.

“By the end of this year, our hope for this citywide campaign is to improve the wellbeing of our residents by urging them to be proactive about their health. We’re encouraging them and their loved ones to act now to make healthier lifestyle choices instead of just reacting to negative health outcomes. Choices like seeing your doctor regularly can lead to the early identification or treatment of preventable diseases, and ultimately save lives,” said Mayor Harris.

The City will once again partner with Jessie Trice Community Health Systems (JTCHS), Center for Child and Family Enrichment (CFCE), UHI Community Care Clinic (UHI), and Universal Medical Center (UMC) to host FREE “Take Your Loved Ones to the Doctor” events for residents. Services offered by each entity are listed in the table below.

In the past three years, approximately 1000 Miami Gardens residents took the pledge, of which 50% visited a doctor. Residents are encouraged to join their fellow community members in taking the pledge to not only go to the doctor, but to also take a loved one to the doctor. Past participants have uncovered underlying health issues such as Diabetes and Cancer.

LHMG have designed an all-encompassing marketing and outreach plan involving elected officials and recognized community leaders to take charge in delivering the message to Miami Gardens residents. Throughout the month, Miami Gardens residents can look forward to the following:

A Health Empowerment Summit Kickoff event

Feeling a sense of empowerment after program participation

Attending Screening Events to determine health status

Receiving health and nutritional tips for living a healthier lifestyle

Getting updated science-based information on COVID-19 from qualified medical professionals

UPCOMING TAKE YOUR LOVED ONE TO THE DOCTOR EVENTS:

Thursday, 10/14/21 6:00PM-8:30PM Health & Empowerment Virtual Summit Presented by Live Healthy Miami Gardens via ZOOM platform Register at: https://lhmgsummit.eventbrite.com The LHMG Health & Empowerment Virtual Summit will feature interactive health conversations, healthcare provider information, an empowerment segment, and live performances. The summit serves as the kick-off event for the Take Your Loved One to The Doctor Campaign which encourages Miami Gardens residents to get annual screenings and check-ups. Tuesday, 10/19/21 10:30AM-7:00PM Center for Child & Family Enrichment ( CFCE) 1825 NW 167th Street Miami Gardens, FL 33056 (305-474-1800) LHMG partner, CFCE will provide the community with FREE Screenings for Oral Health, Blood Pressure, Blood Glucose and Mental Health. They will also measure for Body Mass Index (BMI), provide both flu and COVID-19 vaccines (Moderna, Pfizer & J&J) and COVID-19 testing. Friday, 10/22/21 10:00AM- 4:00PM Jessie Trice Community Health System (JTCHS)

20612 NW 27th Avenue,

Miami Gardens, FL 33056(305-637-6400) LHMG partner, JTCHS will provide the community with following FREE screenings: Mental Health, Oral Health, HIV, STD & PrEP, Onsite Mammography (in partnership with FIU), Adult Wellness Checks, Flu Shots, COVID-19 Vaccines (Moderna, Pfizer, J&J) as well as COVID-19 testing. Saturday, 10/23/21 10:00AM- 4:00PM UHI Community Care Clinic 18441 NW 2nd Avenue, Ste 220 Miami Gardens, FL 33169 (305-620-7797) LHMG partner, UHI will provide the following FREE Screenings: Blood Pressure, Blood Glucose, Body Mass Index (BMI), Physical exams for uninsured only and FREE Flu vaccines (patients will receive an Amazon $10 gift card after vaccination). Saturday, 10/30/21 10:00AM – 5:00PM Universal Medical Clinic (UMC) 99 NW 183rd Street Miami Gardens, FL 33169 (305-974-5995) LHMG partner, UMC will provide the following FREE Screenings: Glucose, Blood, Body Mass Index, COVID-19 Testing and COVID-19 vaccines (Moderna).

The community can participate in the campaign in three (3) ways:

Visit com and take the pledge or text the word “DOCTOR” to 797979. Share on social media using #LHMGDoctor and challenge friends, family, and neighbors to take the pledge as well. Schedule an appointment for you and your loved one to go to the doctor this month.