FITCE 2017 expected to be the best ever

Broward County Commissioner Dale V.C. Holness, a driving force behind the annual Florida International Trade and Cultural Expo (FITCE), expects this year’s event, which kicks off on Oct 17 to Oct 18, to be the best yet.

“FITCE is an opportunity to help grow the economy and bring jobs to the people here in Broward County and South Florida, this is our third year of showcasing to the world that we have first class infrastructures that can accommodate any amount of trade you can imagine. With our planned speakers, panels, exhibitors, and cultural exchange opportunities, attendees will have imminent opportunities to learn, grow their business, and sell their products to the world.” Holness said.

He said several international dignitaries have been invited and confirmed their attendance at this year’s Expo.

Dignitaries

The confirmed dignitaries for FITCE 2017 include:

U.S. Congresswoman Federica Wilson, Representing Florida’s 24th District

Ãlvaro Colom, Former President of Guatemala

Delroy Williams, Mayor of Kingston, Jamaica

Carlos Mesa, Former President of Bolivia

Erwin Contreras, Minister of International Trade and Petroleum for Belize

Gaynell Rolle, Under Secretary of Finance for the Bahamas

Manuel MasÃ­as, Former Mayor of Miraflores, Peru

Other invited dignitaries include:

John Kwet Mwan Kwet, Minister of International Relations , Democratic Republic of Congo

Bienvenue Liyota Nzoli, Minister of Small & Medium Businesses, Democratic Republic of Congo

Emmanuel Ngoie Kasongo, Minister of External Affairs for Democratic Republic of Congo

Ferdinando Munóz, Mayor of Montebello, Colombia

Plus, other mayors, consul generals, deputy consuls, trade commissioners and bi-national chambers from 50 countries.

Enhance Fort Lauderdale as international trade hub

Commissioner Holness indicated the vision of FITCE is “To enhance the position of Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County, Florida as a center of international trade and cultural exchange, to welcome new businesses, expand global sales,collaborate and connect, while providing tools and resources for those seeking to grow their business through global trade or through the strategic advantage of locating in South Florida.

He said the goals of FITCE are to:

Expand South Florida’s position as a center for international trade; fuel economic Growth, and promote cultural exchange

FITCE 2017 Confirmed countries and type of country representation, are: