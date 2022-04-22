City of Lauderhill Kicks off the Lauderhill Inclusive Entrepreneurship Program for Returning Residents

The City of Lauderhill has officially launched its Lauderhill Inclusive Entrepreneurship Program (LIEP), which aims to bring informal entrepreneurs into the formal economy and provide them with the resources that they need to grow their businesses.

Lauderhill is 1 of 6 cities across the United States that was selected to participate in the National League of Cities – Cities Inclusive Entrepreneurship Initiative under the Informal Entrepreneurship category.

LIEP is specifically intended to supply resources to men and women who live in Lauderhill and were previously incarcerated.

The program will provide business education, process navigation tips, access to capital, coaching, mentorship, and recognition for those who are currently operating a business informally. It is a spinoff of the popular Lauderhill Shines Program, now in its fourth cohort.

The city’s Vice Mayor Melissa Dunn explains, “my colleagues and I are committed to fostering an entrepreneurial ecosystem that will keep the City’s economy robust and thriving. LIEP will assist those who have been previously incarcerated turn their side hustle or dream business into a reality here in Lauderhill. We want to provide them with all the tools necessary to run legitimate businesses that contribute to our economy, provide jobs, and develop successful CEOs.”

The 10-week pilot program will start its first cohort with 10 registrants in May and run through July. Applications are being accepted until April 29th. LIEP’s primary partners include Re-entry One and OIC of South Florida.