US State Department announces new visa interview waiver rules

The U.S. State Department has updated its policy on visa interview waivers, making it harder for many applicants to skip in-person interviews. This change comes at a time when U.S. embassies worldwide are facing staffing cuts and operational restructuring, which could lead to longer wait times and backlogs for visa processing.

Who can still skip the visa interview?

Some applicants may qualify for an interview waiver, including:

Diplomats and government officials with specific visa types (A-1, A-2, C-3, G-1 to G-4, NATO-1 to NATO-6, and TECRO E-1).

Applicants for diplomatic or official visas.

People renewing a visa in the same category if it expired less than 12 months ago.

To be eligible for an interview waiver, applicants must also meet certain criteria, including that they:

apply in their country of nationality or residence;

have never been refused a visa (unless such refusal was overcome or waived); and

have no apparent or potential ineligibility.

Previously, visa renewal applicants could avoid an interview if their visa expired within the last 48 months (4 years). Now, that period has been cut to just 12 months. Children under 14 and adults over 79 were also typically exempt from in-person interviews, along with certain student visa (F, M) and exchange visitor visa (J) applicants—especially if applying from a country with a low visa refusal rate.

The notice on the State Department’s website did not mention guidance for children or seniors over 79.

These changes follow two major U.S. government decisions:

A 10% reduction in staff at all U.S. embassies worldwide, affecting both American diplomats and locally employed personnel. A new executive order, “One Voice for America’s Foreign Relations,” issued on February 12, 2025, which is restructuring embassy operations by centralizing authority and streamlining processes.

These shifts are expected to significantly slow down visa processing, as fewer consular officers will be handling more applications.

What this means for Caribbean travelers

For Caribbean applicants, these updates could lead to:

Longer wait times for visa appointments, as more applicants now require in-person interviews.

More difficulty renewing visas, especially for those whose visas expired over a year ago.

Increased travel expenses for those needing to visit a U.S. embassy or consulate for their interviews.

The impact is especially significant for Jamaica, which has one of the highest U.S. migration rates per capita. A recent Rocket Moving study found that 38.7% of Jamaica’s total population resides in the U.S., making it the fourth-highest country in terms of migration to America. With so many Jamaicans traveling back and forth, the new visa rules could cause serious delays and disruptions.

What should you do?

Check your local U.S. embassy or consulate’s website for the latest updates on visa processing times and requirements.

Apply early, as backlogs and staffing shortages may cause longer-than-usual delays.

Be prepared for an interview, even if you previously renewed your visa without one.

This update replaces the previous policy from December 21, 2023.