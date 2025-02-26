Trump Administration Announces National Registry for People Living in the U.S. Illegally

The Trump administration announced on Tuesday the creation of a registry that will require all individuals in the U.S. without legal status to self-report to the government. According to officials, those who fail to register could face fines or legal action.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed that people who are in the country illegally must submit their fingerprints and provide their current address. The registry would apply to anyone 14 years or older. The department cited a section of the Immigration and Nationality Act as the legal basis for the measure, which the administration says has long been overlooked.

The announcement is part of the administration’s ongoing efforts to fulfill its campaign promises to deport undocumented immigrants and secure the U.S. border against future asylum-seekers. The DHS emphasized that failing to comply with the registry could lead to criminal penalties, including fines and imprisonment.

“An alien’s failure to register is a crime that could result in a fine, imprisonment, or both,” the department stated. “For decades, this law has been ignored — not anymore.”

In a statement on its website, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) indicated that a form and process for registration would soon be made available.

This move follows President Trump’s inauguration-day executive orders, which included plans to implement a nationwide registry of undocumented immigrants. One of the executive orders directed the DHS to “immediately announce and publicize” the legal obligations of all unregistered aliens in the country.

The administration has not clarified how many people living in the U.S. illegally might voluntarily register and provide their personal information. However, DHS has made clear that its primary deportation focus will be individuals with criminal records.

The National Immigration Law Center (NILC), an immigration advocacy group, expressed concerns about the potential for the registry to be used for deportation efforts. The NILC pointed out that a similar registry was created under the Alien Registration Act of 1940, which required non-citizens to register at local post offices. That initiative was aimed at identifying potential national security threats, particularly those labeled as communist or subversive.

The NILC warned that this new registry could target people for deportation, rather than for any national security purposes. “Any attempt by the Trump administration to create a registration process for non-citizens previously unable to register would be used to identify and target people for detention and deportation,” the group said.