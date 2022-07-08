fbpx
Trini Roti 

By Chef Mina

 Wrap roti, often referred to as a roti, is a popular food in the Caribbean, and consists of curried or stewed meat and or vegetables folded tightly within a dhal puri or paratha roti. The items placed inside of a wrapped roti are commonly called tarkari in Trinidad and Tobago. Popular items that are eaten in a wrap roti are curried chicken, curried duck, curried potatoes, pumpkin, and stewed chicken.

Roti is eaten widely across the Caribbean, especially in countries with large Indo-Caribbean populations like Trinidad and Tobago.

Ingredients

Marinade

2 pounds of chicken thighs cut in pieces

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon curry powder

1 tbs lemon juice

Curry:

¼ cup cooking oil (corn or sunflower)

2 onions, chopped fine

5 cloves garlic, minced

4 tablespoons curry powder

1 scotch bonnet pepper, minced

1 teaspoon of salt

2 sprigs thyme

½ cup chopped Scallions

2 large potatoes (cubed)

Roti Wraps:

4 cups all-purpose flour

½ pack fast acting yeast

½ teaspoon salt

3 tablespoon baking powder

1 ½ cup water

4 tablespoons vegetable oil (for brushing dough)

 

Method

Marinade: Mix the minced garlic and lemon juice with chicken thighs. Add curry and salt. Marinate overnight.

Curry:

In a heavy Dutch pot sauté the chicken, add seasonings including curry powder and cook for 10 minutes. Add water and   stir the chicken. Combine all the ingredients. Add potato cubes, cover, and cook.

Lower the heat and simmer – for an hour or more. When done, sauce should thicken, and the meat should be cooked.

Roti Wraps: In a large bowl sift together flour, salt, yeast, and baking powder. Add water and mix until it comes together in a firm ball of dough.

Cover with a clean kitchen towel and let it rest for about 30 minutes at room temperature.

 

