Top Beaches to Visit in Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago’s coastlines boast some of the most stunning beaches in the Caribbean. Some are perfect for a relaxing day of sunbathing while others feature towering cliffs and reefs – for those looking for an adventure. If you’re in Trinidad and Tobago, check out some of these beaches.

Maracas Bay

Probably the most popular beach in Trinidad is Maracas Bay on the north coast, a winding 30-minute drive along the mountainside from the capital city, Port-of-Spain. Unlike many of the northern beaches of Trinidad, Maracas Bay is protected by a deep bay. Visitors enjoy the panoramic vistas of the palm-fringed beach with its energetic waves. No visit to Maracas Bay is complete without a trip to a bake and shark vendor. The delicious sandwiches are fried bread filled with seasoned fried-fillets, vegetables, fruit, and an assortment of condiments ranging from sweet to very spicy.

Columbus Bay

Columbus Bay is located on Trinidad’s southwestern coast, where Christopher Columbus first made landfall in Trinidad in 1498. From the seemingly endless golden-sand shore at low tide on a clear day, you can see the outline of Venezuela, located just seven miles away.

Macqueripe Bay

A secluded beach – Macqueripe Bay is found in the north-western peninsula of the island in Chaguaramas. This beautifully landscaped beach is great for swimming or a quick dip. From here, adventure lovers can also access a seven-course zip line adventure through the rainforest with splendid views of the Caribbean Sea.

Visit More Places: Tobago Forest Reserve: One with Nature

Blanchisseuse and Grande Rivière

Further east, the waves wait for surfers at Blanchisseuse and Grande Rivière. The rivers, which flow into each beach are suitable for swimming and wading. From March until August the beaches belong to the leatherback turtles who lay their eggs there. You can watch this natural spectacle on a guided tour.

Manzanilla Beach

Fifteen miles of beachfront on the rural, east coast of Trinidad is called Manzanilla. On the interior, flowing parallel to the beach shoreline is the Nariva Swamp which is home to a variety of freshwater animals and precious wildlife. The single road of beach and the swamp is lined with coconut palm trees and is one of the largest, local leatherback turtle nesting beaches on the island. In 2015, the Manzanilla Boardwalk was built across 800 feet of beachfront to create a space for beachgoers to enjoy the east coast. The Manzanilla beach facility also has changing rooms, bath, and toilet facilities. As one of the most sparsely populated areas on the island, Manzanilla has become a choice tourism destination for visitors seeking a quieter and less commercial beach experience. There are a few resorts, such as the Coconut Cove, which cater to tourists visiting the region for leisure. Despite its appeal as an attraction, Manzanilla is infamous for its consistently rough waters and dangerous undercurrents during high tide.

Mayaro Beach

On the south-east coast, is the longest beach in Trinidad and a popular tourist destination for visitors who enjoy long walks on the beach and picnics on the sand, Mayaro. Not only do beach-goers swim, but they also kayak, bird watch, camp, and occasionally kite surf, making Mayaro a tourist hot spot. Unlike other beaches, such as Maracas and Las Cuevas, Mayaro is far less crowded and more private. This allows for an escape from the mass of tourists who pass through, as the privacy of the beach provides a true sense of relaxation. The strong Atlantic undercurrents and high waves make swimming here suitable only for very experienced ocean swimmers.

Las Cuevas Bay

Las Cuevas Bay – named because of the many caves you can find along the two-kilometer stretch of beach. Las Cuevas beckons with its clear waters and gently lapping waves making it the perfect escape for a lazy day.

Vessigny Beach

If you are looking for peaceful ocean views without the crowds associated with other popular beaches in on the north-western coast, Vessigny beach might be the beach for you. Vessigny beach is situated directly south of La Brea and is a venue for hosting weddings, christenings and a variety of other functions and events. The water is shallow and therefore ideal for families with young children. The beach also has built facilities which include a car park, snack bar, campgrounds, picnic tables and changing rooms with showers and toilets.