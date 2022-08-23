fbpx
spot_img
60 StopsIn Trinidad and TobagoJamaica / Trinidad 60

The Nylon Pool – Tobago

The Nylon Pool - Tobago
By Santana Salmon

The Nylon Pool is an in-sea shallow white ground coral pool that is located off Pigeon Point, Tobago, and is accessible by boat.

Its name is derived from its resemblance to a swimming pool, created by an offshore sandbar and a still lagoon.  It is close to the Buccoo Reef, a protected area full of coral reefs.

The color of the water is enough to captivate visitors to dive in and relax with the view of the ocean in sight. The water is perfect for swimming especially for families with children and locals claim the water has the ability to rejuvenate anyone lucky enough to swim in it.

- Advertisement -

The area was named by Britain’s Princess Margaret in 1962, who likened it to the transparency of nylon, when she spent her honeymoon there. Today, it remains a popular idyllic destination for couples and families alike.

Previous articleAsa Wright Nature Centre
Next articleWest Indies Women head coach Courtney Walsh watching how squad responds to new captain 

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Reggae Boyz face Morocco test at Austria mini series

Reggae Boyz face Morocco test at Austria mini series 

Click here to view
Skip to content