The Nylon Pool – Tobago

The Nylon Pool is an in-sea shallow white ground coral pool that is located off Pigeon Point, Tobago, and is accessible by boat.

Its name is derived from its resemblance to a swimming pool, created by an offshore sandbar and a still lagoon. It is close to the Buccoo Reef, a protected area full of coral reefs.

The color of the water is enough to captivate visitors to dive in and relax with the view of the ocean in sight. The water is perfect for swimming especially for families with children and locals claim the water has the ability to rejuvenate anyone lucky enough to swim in it.

The area was named by Britain’s Princess Margaret in 1962, who likened it to the transparency of nylon, when she spent her honeymoon there. Today, it remains a popular idyllic destination for couples and families alike.