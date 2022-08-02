Places to Visit in Trelawny Jamaica

With the establishment of several of Jamaica’s best resorts in this parish in recent years, Trelawny is quickly being transformed from a sleepy town to a tourist destination. It is one of the few parishes on the island still considered “untouched,” with several natural tourist attractions. If you ever find yourself wanting to visit Trelawny, here are some to consider.

Good Hope Estate

Located deep inland in Falmouth, this estate on more than 2,000 acres provides a sense of Jamaica’s rich history as a sugar-estate island, incredible views of the Martha Brae River, and loads of fun. The Good Hope Estate also features a Chukka Caribbean Outpost that offers zip-lining, river tubing, a great house tour, access to a colonial village, an aviary, swimming pool, challenge course for adults, and kids’ play area with its own challenge course. Guests may get a taste of Jamaica at the Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum Tavern and Jablum Café or enjoy spicy goodness from the Walkerswood Jerk Hut.

Jamaica Swamp Safari Village

With a large sign declaring that “Trespassers Will Be Eaten,” this attraction on the outskirts of Falmouth will most fascinate reptile enthusiasts and those who live to live on the edge. The village was started as a crocodile farm in the 1970s by American Ross Kananga, who was a stuntman in the James Bond film Live and Let Die. Scenes from the film Papillon, starring Steve McQueen and Dustin Hoffman, were also shot here. Although Ross passed away some years ago and the attraction fell into disrepair, it has recently reopened. It now houses a number of Jamaican crocodiles as well as the Jamaican yellow boa snake. There are other exotic animals from South America and colorful tropical birds in the aviary.

Luminous Lagoon

Jamaica has hundreds of lakes, beaches, rivers, and lagoons, so what’s so special about this lagoon? Well, for starters, this luminous lagoon in Trelawny, also called Glistening Waters, is filled with microscopic organisms called dinoflagellates. These dinoflagellates flash a bluish light when movement disturbs the water in which they live, giving off a mysterious glow-in-the-dark effect. At night, boat trips are taken to the lagoon where guests can observe the fish swimming in the blue light or even jump in the water themselves. There are only four of these lagoons in the world with Jamaica’s lagoon being the most luminous.

Martha Brae River

This gentle waterway about 25 miles southeast of Montego Bay takes its name from an Arawak woman who killed herself because she refused to reveal the whereabouts of a local gold mine. According to legend, she agreed to take her Spanish inquisitors there and, on reaching the river, used magic to change its course, drowning herself and the greedy Spaniards with her. Her duppy (ghost) is said to guard the mine’s entrance. Rafting on this river is an extremely popular activity—many operators are on hand to take you for a glide downstream.

Blue Waters Beach Club

Located on Falmouth’s coastline, this all-inclusive beach club is a luxurious vacation chill spot featuring premium food, entertainment, and breathtaking scenes. Guests can purchase a day-pass which gives them hours to revel in the Jamaican seaside party atmosphere, sunbathe along the shore, swim in clear turquoise waters, dance along to the live reggae music, chill out at the tiki bar, rent kayaks, and snorkeling gear, or relax with a massage. The day pass also gives guests access to unlimited Jamaican food from the buffet.