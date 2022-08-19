Places to Visit in St Thomas Jamaica

St Thomas in the East as this parish was once called boasts more historical significance to Jamaica than tourism. It is the birthplace of the Right Honourable Paul Bogle, designated in 1969 as one of Jamaica’s seven National Heroes. Morant Bay, its chief town and capital, is the site of the Morant Bay Rebellion in 1865, of which Bogle was a leader. There are however a few attractions that you can visit in St Thomas.

Reggae Falls

Following the path of dirt and gravel will lead you to a hidden paradise in St. Thomas. Reggae Falls, located near Seaforth, is the result of an abandoned hydro-electric plant. The beautiful waterfall cascades several feet to the Johnson River, where locals go to swim and splash around. One important feature of the Falls is the section where warm water springs from a rock. According to the locals, the warm water can be used to heal wounds because of the sulfur.

Bath Mineral Spa

The mineral spa or spring at Bath in the parish of St. Thomas was discovered by a run-a-way slave in the 1690s. When he discovered that the water of the mineral spring had healed the wounds that had plagued him for years, he decided to brave the wrath of his master to tell him the good news. The mineral spring at Bath flows from two (2) rocks, which produces both cold and hot water. The water is mixed before it enters the bathhouses, which are built for guests. The water in the spring is not mixed and so it is very hot. The spring is rich in sulphur and lime and is believed to be very good for the treatment of rheumatic ailments and skin diseases.

Morant Bay Fort

Situated behind the Morant Bay Court House overlooking the harbour is the Morant Bay Fort. The fort which was probably built in 1758 was designed for nine guns. The fort is built of brick and cut stone approximately four inches thick. The guns were mounted on elaborate cast iron carriages. The three guns that remain are 24 pounders manufactured in the early 19th century. At one time there was a magazine and a barracks attached to the fort. The fort as well as the courthouse was the scene of trouble during the 1865 Morant Bay riots.

Lyssons Beach

This white strip of coastline has two sections: one is managed by the Natural Resources Conservation Authority (NRCA), and the other is owned and operated by the University of the West Indies (UWI) for its students. Both sections are free. Items at the beach include benches, tables and barbeque grills on the shore. Further inshore a building houses an entertainment center and changing rooms. The beach is supervised by a Caretaker/Lifeguard who is present to ensure the safety of users and that the rules of using the beach are obeyed.