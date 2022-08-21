fbpx
Michael Holding, the express fast bowler who helped put West Indies on top  

Michael Anthony Holding is one of the greatest fast bowlers produced by Jamaica, the West Indies, and the world.

And he followed up his exploits on the field by transitioning into being one of the most respected commentators in the sport’s history.

The 68-year-old was born on February 16, 1954, and had his early introduction to the sport at his Kingston College secondary institution and his beloved Melbourne Cricket Club.

He formed part of a devastating pace bowling attack during the early seventies through to the eighties with the likes of Andy Roberts, Colin Croft, Wayne Daniel, Malcolm Marshall, Sylvester Clarke and Joel Garner.

Dubbed “Whispering Death” because of his smooth and silent, light-footed run-up to the bowling crease with deliveries quite often super-fast at nearly 90plus miles an hour, Holding established himself early in his Test career.

Holding was the bowler in what is often described as “the greatest over in Test history”, which he bowled in 1981 in Bridgetown to English batsman Geoff Boycott, a highly experienced player who was considered to be somewhat reluctant to face very fast bowling. Holding’s first five deliveries each increased in pace, causing Boycott to have to react very rapidly and awkwardly to avoid being hit. The final ball simply beat him for speed and Boycott was unable to react at all, being clean bowled to the great delight of the crowd. Boycott later described the experience as one “I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy

In 1976 he broke the Test record for the best bowling figures by a West Indian when he took 14 wickets for 149 runs.

In a Test career spanning 12 years, Holding grabbed 249 wickets in 60 Test matches with 13 five-wicket hauls and two 10-wicket hauls.

His best bowling figure is eight for 92.

In 102 One Day International matches, Holding snared 142 wickets with one five-wicket haul.

He helped the West Indies to their first two triumphs at the World Cup tournaments, as well as playing a crucial role in the West Indies dominating the sport from the mid-1970s through to the end of this playing career.

Post active play, Holding entered radio broadcasting locally with Radio Jamaica, before going regionally, then with Sky Sports in England and SuperSport in South Africa.

He recently retired from broadcasting and has already published two autobiographies, Whispering Death and No Holding Back. 

