fbpx
spot_img
Jamaica / Trinidad 60The Achievers

Maxine Williams – Chief Diversity Officer at Meta

Jamaica-Trinidad-60-indepdence
spot_img

Share This Post

Trinidad at 60 - Maxine Williams - Chief Diversity Officer at Meta
Maxine Williams, Chief Diversity Officer at Meta

When you get offered a seat at the head table of the juggernaut at the center of the social media universe, and that seat enables you to highlight and address representation issues, it’s the proverbial “no-brainer” decision to take that seat.

Maxine Williams has been in that seat since 2013, as Meta’s Chief Diversity Officer. Of course, when she started the job, the company was still called Facebook.

“My upbringing in multicultural Trinidad and Tobago certainly set the stage for an appreciation of differences among people,” Williams told Caribbean Beat magazine.

An advocate for inclusion, who says she is never satisfied with the status quo, the soca music lover has found herself being a member of Meta’s most senior executive leadership team under the chief executive officer, according to the company’s website.

She misses being home in T&T for mango season. She’s a soccer mom who finds ways to bring the latest technology to her kid’s games to record the action and still be part of the moment. Williams is a modern woman, whose DNA contains some of the old school values of being raised in the Caribbean.

“However, by virtue of size and scale alone, educational and work opportunities were more limited than if one had the offerings of the entire globe from which to choose,” Williams said in a Tech at Meta online post.

A graduate of Yale University and Oxford University, where she was a Rhodes Scholar, Williams’ work experience is a mixed bag.

She is an attorney, but she has also worked as a broadcast journalist and there was also a stint in improv acting.

Maxine Williams continues to use her experiences as a Caribbean woman, and as Black woman in America, to help shape the future of the social media giant’s “metaverse.” She says representations in the metaverse should reflect the diversity of the real world.

“It’s important to remember that an inclusive metaverse benefits everyone, including people from traditionally underrepresented groups,” Williams said in the Tech at Meta post. “What inclusivity in the metaverse will look like is a difficult question with no easy answers.”

Time will tell.

 

 

Take me back to Celebrating 60

Explore More

Jamaican Janice Smith makes history as Navy Commander

Jamaican Janice Smith makes history as Navy Commander When Janice...

Duckunoo: Jamaican Blue Drawers

This sumptuous Jamaican Blue Drawers recipe, also known as...

Timeless Beenie Man and Masterful Lyricist Bounty Killer

Beenie Man and Bounty Killer are arguably two of...

The Birth of Reggae Legend Bob Marley

Bob Marley’s lifetime of creativity originated in Jamaica and...

Jamaican Curry Goat

Jamaican Curry Goat By Chef Minna Lafortune Goat curry or Curried Goat is...

The Empress of Reggae Music Marcia Griffiths

Dubbed the empress of reggae music, long time musical...
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
Previous articleDr. Wayne Frederick – President of Howard University
Next articleCalypso Rose Queen of the World

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Trevor Berbick, a former WBC heavyweight champ

Trevor Berbick, a former WBC heavyweight champ  

Click here to view
Skip to content