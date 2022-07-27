fbpx
spot_img
Jamaica / Trinidad 60RecipesTrinidadian

Mango Chow By Chef Minna Lafortune

Jamaica-Trinidad-60-indepdence
spot_img

Share This Post

Mango Chow By Chef Minna Lafortune

It is summer and of course mango season.  Mango is also my favorite fruit. Mango can be eaten ripe, green, almost ripe (or “turn” in Jamaican parlance), and ripe. Mango is also used in many dishes, salads, cakes, pies, ice cream, and fruit drinks.

I love mango in the above forms. One of the popular ways it is also eaten in the Caribbean is in a chow. Chow is a seasoned salad. Another way mango is used in Caribbean cuisine is as a chutney. Mango chow may be eaten with all kinds of meats or as a snack.

Here is my recipe for Mango Chow.

4 half-ripe beefy mangoes (large Mexican mango) peeled and cut in small wedges

½ cup lime juice

2 cloves of garlic crushed

½ cup chopped cilantro

Salt to taste

1 tsp red pepper flakes

1 tbsp fresh chopped escallion

½ yellow raisins

1 tbsp olive oil

Method

Combine all the ingredients. Allow it to marinate in the fridge for 2 hours. Serve chilled.

Take me back to Celebrating 60

Explore More

Jamaican Janice Smith makes history as Navy Commander

Jamaican Janice Smith makes history as Navy Commander When Janice...

Duckunoo: Jamaican Blue Drawers

This sumptuous Jamaican Blue Drawers recipe, also known as...

The Birth of Reggae Legend Bob Marley

Bob Marley’s lifetime of creativity originated in Jamaica and...

Jamaican Curry Goat

Jamaican Curry Goat By Chef Minna Lafortune Goat curry or Curried Goat is...

10 of the best places to visit in St. Ann

The parish of St. Ann offers the best of...

Canadian-Jamaican Christine Roper Becomes First Jamaican to Win Olympic Gold in Rowing

A Jamaican-born athlete Christine Roper scored a gold medal...
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
Previous articleKoffee- the Grammy Kid
Next articleJamaican Curried Chicken By Chef Minna Lafortune

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Jamaican Curried Chicken By Chef Minna Lafortune

Jamaican Curried Chicken By Chef Minna Lafortune

Click here to view
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
Skip to content