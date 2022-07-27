Mango Chow By Chef Minna Lafortune

It is summer and of course mango season. Mango is also my favorite fruit. Mango can be eaten ripe, green, almost ripe (or “turn” in Jamaican parlance), and ripe. Mango is also used in many dishes, salads, cakes, pies, ice cream, and fruit drinks.

I love mango in the above forms. One of the popular ways it is also eaten in the Caribbean is in a chow. Chow is a seasoned salad. Another way mango is used in Caribbean cuisine is as a chutney. Mango chow may be eaten with all kinds of meats or as a snack.

Here is my recipe for Mango Chow.

4 half-ripe beefy mangoes (large Mexican mango) peeled and cut in small wedges

½ cup lime juice

2 cloves of garlic crushed

½ cup chopped cilantro

Salt to taste

1 tsp red pepper flakes

1 tbsp fresh chopped escallion

½ yellow raisins

1 tbsp olive oil

Method

Combine all the ingredients. Allow it to marinate in the fridge for 2 hours. Serve chilled.