Jamaica-Trinidad-60-indepdence

Lalonde Gordon excels as 400m specialist 

Athletes
Lalonde Keida Gordon excelled as a 400m specialist with a peak performance of a bronze medal in his pet event at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Born in Lowlands on the island of Tobago, he competed in track and field from an early age. He was named after former WBC light heavyweight champion, Donny Lalonde, who defeated Trinidadian fighter, Leslie Stewart, in a fight held in Port of Spain, Trinidad on 29 May 1988, a few months before he was born.  He moved to New York City in the United States at the age of seven but gave up running as a teenager around 2003. While studying at Mohawk Valley Community College he returned to training in 2009 with the hope of representing the school. He competed in the 200 meters and 400 meters, later choosing to focus on the longer event, despite the fact that he took an initial dislike to it. After leaving Mohawk Valley, Gordon ran for and graduated from Morgan State University.

Gordon ran at the 2010 national championships and broke 21 seconds for the 200 m (running 20.96 seconds) and went under 47 seconds in the 400 m, taking second place behind Zwede Hewitt.

He also won a bronze at the 2012 Olympic Games, as a member of the Trinidad and Tobago team. 

At the 2017 IAAF World Championships, Gordon, won the gold medal in a personal best of 44.52 seconds to become the third fastest quarter-milers from Trinidad and Tobago.

Gordon added a silver medal at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing and two bronze medals at the Indoor World Championships in the 4x400m relay.

