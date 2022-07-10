fbpx
Jamaica / Trinidad 6060 StopsIn Trinidad and Tobago

La Brea Pitch Lake a natural wonder

La Brea Pitch Lake a natural wonder
By Sheri-Kae McLeod

The La Brea Pitch Lake is the largest natural deposit of asphalt in the world, estimated to contain 10 million tons. It is located in La Brea in southwest Trinidad, within the Siparia Regional Corporation. The lake covers about 100 acres (0.405 square kilometers) and is reported to be 250 feet (76.2 meters) deep It is situated about twelve hundred (1200) yards from the sea, in a depression immediately south of a 140 feet high hill, from the summit of which the ground slopes gently northwards to the sea.

La Brea Pitch Lake a natural wonder

The Pitch Lake has fascinated explorers and scientists, attracting tourists since its re-discovery by Sir Walter Raleigh in his expedition in 1595. Pitch Lake is a popular tourist attraction, including a small museum, from where official tour guides can escort people across the lake. The lake is mined for asphalt by Lake Asphalt of Trinidad and Tobago. People occasionally swim in the waters of the pitch lake which some say is therapeutic because of the sulfur content.

- Advertisement -

The asphalt is an emulsion of water, gas, bitumen and mineral matter, the latter consisting largely of fine silica sand and a lesser amount of impalpably fine clay. Although quiescent the asphalt still moves with a natural slow “stirring” action. Not only can the flow lines be seen on the surface of the asphalt, but prehistoric trees and other objects have been known in the past to have appeared, disappeared, and reappeared.

In appearance, the surface of the Lake is a uniform expanse of asphalt which is intersected by areas of water, the extent of which naturally varies according to the season.

a natural wonder

Apart from being a natural wonder, the lake has great social and economic value to residents of La Brea in particular and citizens of Trinidad and Tobago. However, its benefit is far-reaching, including both to the Caribbean community and to other countries of the world.

Previous articleColumbus Bay the edge of Trinidad
Next articleTobago Forest Reserve: One with Nature

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Tobago Forest Reserve

Tobago Forest Reserve: One with Nature

Click here to view
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
Skip to content