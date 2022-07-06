Kingston and St. Andrew: The “Touristy” Spots

6 Tourist Spots in Kingston 1 of 6

You truly don’t know Jamaica in its entirety until you visit the capital city Kingston. It’s the most populated parish in Jamaica and the center of all government and commercial activity on the island. The cultural mix is evident – with several gang-controlled communities in downtown, and a vibrant uptown. Kingston is not really a tourist town, but there are a few attractions that draw tourists from all over the world.

Here are places to visit in Kingston and St. Andrew.

Bob Marley Museum

This museum, Kingston’s most popular tourist attraction, is the former home of reggae icon Bob Marley. Various personal items including Marley’s Grammy Lifetime Achievement award, his recording studio, his bedroom, favorite clothing, a vast array of gold and platinum records are on display. There’s also a recording studio and cafe on the property. The home was the site of an assassination attempt on Bob Marley in 1976. Bullet holes are still visible in the walls of his bedroom.

Devon House

This massive mansion was built in 1881 by Jamaica’s first Black millionaire, George Stiebel. Tours are available of the two-story mansion, furnished with Venetian-crystal chandeliers and period reproductions. The Devon House property is a major hangout spot for Kingstonians, with various restaurants, craft shops, a bakery, and a wine bar. The biggest draw here for tourists is the Devon House I-Scream shop, which offers unique island flavors.

Hope Royal Botanic Gardens and Zoo

The Royal Botanical Gardens at Hope, popularly called Hope Gardens serves as a national attraction. The Hope Gardens is a part of the 2,000 acres of land making it the largest botanical garden in the English-speaking Caribbean. The land situated by the foothills of the Blue Mountains was originally owned by Major Richard Hope from whom it got its name. The gardens feature local flora and fauna and is home to the Hope Zoo.

Institute of Jamaica

The Institute of Jamaica is Jamaica’s premier cultural agency. This museum, established in 1879, covers early Arawak residents to modern times. Liberty Hall: Legacy of Marcus Garvey and the Jamaica Music Museum are among the exhibits here and collections span art, literature, and natural history.

National Gallery of Jamaica

The National Gallery is the number one art gallery in Jamaica featuring works from Jamaican masters including painter John Dunkley and sculptor Edna Manley. Up-and-coming artists also get their work featured at the national gallery. Visitors can book guided tours for a comprehensive run down of the works featured.

Trench Town Culture Yard

The community of Trench Town is considered the birthplace of reggae. It is where legendary reggae group, The Wailers was formed and where icon Bob Marley spent much of his youth.

This restored tenement building is where Marley was taught how to play the guitar by Vincent ‘Tata’ Ford. It was here that `No Woman No Cry’ was co-written by Bob Marley and Vincent `Tart’ Ford. `Catch a Fire’ by the Wailers was also recorded here. Now, Culture Yard hosts a small museum with instruments and furnishing used by Tata Ford, Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, and Bunny Wailer. There is a cafe and In-house artisan shops open to visitors.