Kelly-Ann Baptiste holds her own in short sprints 

Kelly-Ann Kaylene Baptiste did not win an individual medal at the Olympic Games but she is undoubtedly one of the best sprinters to have emerged from Trinidad and Tobago.

Competing at the international level for the first time, Kelly-Ann bowed out in the semi-finals of the World Junior Championships in Athletics. She ran 12.03 seconds to end seventh in her heat at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica.

In 2003, Kelly-Ann was the first Trinidad and Tobago female sprinter to win a medal in a global track meet when she ran 11.58 seconds to take bronze in the 100m at the 3rd IAAF World Youth Championships in Sherbrooke, Canada. Less than a year later, she took 200m gold and 100m silver at the XVI Central American and the Caribbean (CAC) Junior Track & Field Championships, in Veracruz, Mexico. She followed that up with a fourth place in the 200m final at the 10th IAAF World Junior Championships, in Grosseto, running 23.46 and missing out on bronze by one-thousandth of a second.

Kelly-Ann completed a busy year by making her Olympic debut in Athens, running the lead-off leg in the 4 × 100 m relay, but she was unable to complete the baton exchange with Fana Ashby, and T&T exited the event in the first round.

She contested the 100m at the 2012 London Olympic Games but did not make it to the final, though the previous year at the Daegu 2011 IAAF World Championships she garnered a bronze medal in the 100m event.

Four years later at the Beijing World Championships, she won a bronze as a member of her country’s 4x100m relay teams.

 

