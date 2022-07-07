Kamla Persad-Bissessar, often referred to by her initials KPB, is a lawyer and politician who was the sixth prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago from May 26, 2010, to September 9, 2015.

She was the country’s first female prime minister, attorney general, and leader of the opposition; the first woman to chair the Commonwealth of Nations, and the first woman of Indian origin to be a prime minister of a country outside of India and other South Asian countries.

Persad-Bissessar is the political leader of the United National Congress (UNC) and the current Leader of the Opposition in the parliament. She became the political leader of the UNC in 2010. In 2011, Persad-Bissessar was named the 13th most influential female leader around the world by Time magazine.

On January 24, 2010, Kamla Persad-Bissessar was elected political leader of the UNC, emerging victorious over the party’s founder, Basdeo Panday, in a very contentious election. She was formally appointed opposition leader on February 25, 2010, having gained the support of a majority of UNC MPs.

Persad-Bissessar took office as prime minister after the victory of the People’s Partnership in the general election of May 24, 2010, defeating the previous government of the People’s National Movement (PNM), which had called an early election. She gained popularity as the nation’s female prime minister, and there was speculation she would be in power for a long tenure, but her tenure was foiled by internal party strife and scandals.

She began her political career in Trinidad and Tobago as a member of parliament, representing the Siparia constituency. In addition, she also served as the minister of education. While she largely keeps her family and personal life private, she is known for speaking on themes of religion and spirituality with an unusually ecumenical perspective.

Aside from her achievements as a woman in office, she is widely noted for championing programs to improve her country’s educational system. She is also presented, particularly in campaigns, as a politician from a humble, rural background who has also pursued a high level of education, attending top schools in the United States.

She led the UNC in the ensuing 2015 general election to defeat the People’s National Movement, PNM, led by Dr. Keith Rowley.