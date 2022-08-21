Known as a consistent hit maker, Jimmy Cliff (James Chambers) has released classic hits since the 1960s. His world-renowned songs include masterpieces, such as Waterfall, Many Rivers to Cross, The Harder They Come and Sitting Here in Limbo.

His career began in 1954 when he was only 14 years old. He tried unsuccessfully to break into Jamaica’s music industry, but it wasn’t until he convinced record owner, Leslie Kong, to take a chance on him that he had initial success. With the help of Kong, he released the song Hurricane Hattie, which became a hit in Jamaica.

He continued to have success releasing singles like Pride and Passion and Miss Jamaica that were influenced by pop and ska. Songs like these became popular in Jamaica earning him the opportunity to represent Jamaica at the World’s Fair in New York in 1964.

In 1965, Cliff relocated to London in the UK. While there he signed with Island Records and began to expand his musical style incorporating soul, rhythm, and blues. In 1967, Hard Road to Travel, his first record for a global audience, was released. It was well-received and featured Waterfall which won the 1968 International Song Festival in Brazil. Following his success with Waterfall, were other smashes like Wonderful World, Beautiful People and Vietnam, which became popular worldwide in 1969.

Perhaps one of the most solidifying moments of Cliff’s career was when he played Ivanhoe “Ivan” Martin in the reggae movie, The Harder They Come in 1972. The movie’s soundtrack record was a major platform that catapulted Cliff into stardom on a larger scale. The soundtrack enjoyed good sales all over the world and introduced reggae to a global audience for the first time. This was endorsed by Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange. Prior to honoring Cliff as a reggae icon, she acknowledged him as a “pioneer of the music, who has carried Jamaican music to the world.”

The Jamaican government recognized Cliff as a stalwart contributor to Jamaica’s global music influence. He received the Order of Merit in 2003. It is the highest distinction the Jamaican government can bestow for accomplishments in the arts and sciences, and he is the only living musician who has received it.

Internationally, Cliff has been the recipient of several accolades. He is a seven-time Grammy nominee and won the award for Best Reggae Album, Rebirth, in 2013 and in 1986 for the Best Reggae Recording, Cliff Hanger. On March 15, 2010, he was formally enshrined in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Not surprisingly, Cliff continues to make music. His most recent single, The Human Touch was released a year ago on Jamaica’s Independence Day, August 6. Cliff commenting on the significance of the release date on his website said, “It is an important date and I also wished to have a thought for my sacred land.”