George Bovell splashed his way to the top of swimming 

George Richard Lycott Bovell is a pioneering Olympic Games swim medalist who will go down as one of the greatest from the Caribbean.

Born on July 18, 1983, Bovell is a five-time Olympian who claimed a bronze medal in the men’s 200m Individual Medley at the 2004 Olympic Games to become the ninth medalist from his country. It was also the first-ever Olympic swimming medal for the country and the only medal earned at that edition of the Games.

He is also a two-time World Championships bronze medalist and former world record holder.

In 2013 Bovell won the bronze medal in the 50m freestyle at the FINA World Long Course Championships in Barcelona. His Bronze Medal time of 21.51 seconds would have won the silver in the London Olympic Final a year earlier.

In 2012 Bovell won the bronze medal in the 100m Individual Medley at the Fina World Short Course Championships in Istanbul

He made the final of the 50m freestyle in London in 2012 but could fare no better than seventh after returning from a forced break due to a brain injury earlier that year.

He is a six-time medalist at the Pan-American Games between 2003 and 2015, including two gold medals in 2003. He also earned eight medals at the Central American and Caribbean Games, including three gold, two silver and three bronze.

Bovell carried the T&T flag at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics in 2008, the 20th Central American and Caribbean Games in Cartagena, Colombia and in the closing ceremonies of the 2000, 2004 and 2012 Olympic Games

 

