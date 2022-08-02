fbpx
Fort King George

Fort King George
Fort King George (Photo National Heritage Trust TT)

Much like Fort George in Trinidad, this mountaintop fort mixes stunning ocean and city views with a dose of Tobago’s military and colonial history. This historical destination which overlooks Scarborough is the best-preserved colonial fort in Tobago.

The fort was built after the French captured Tobago from the British in 1781. The military compound was controlled by the French until 1793 when it was recaptured by the British. Tobago was returned to France in 1801 but by 1803 was again a British colony. The fort was then referred to as Fort King George after King George III, in 1804. Today, the fort features carefully restored remnants, including the officers’ barracks, gunpowder magazine, prison cells and a bell tank.

Within Fort King George, travelers can explore the old prison and officers’ mess, as well as the Tobago Museum located inside the former barrack guardhouse.

Tobago Museum is a fascinating place to discover more about the past. It features weapons and pre-Columbian artifacts found in Scarborough alongside old Tobago maps and photographs. Outside of the historic buildings, visitors can find several canons and expansive views of Scarborough Bay.

 

