Dwight Yorke, one of T&T’s most successful footballers 

Trinidad and Tobago qualified for the 2006 FIFA World Cup Finals and Dwight Eversley Yorke played an instrumental role, not only as captain but as an influential attacker.

He started his professional career in Britain with Aston Villa FC before a huge jump to Manchester United under the guidance of Sir Alex Ferguson.

The man who was born on November 3, 1971, would go on to lift the English Premier League trophy three times, as well as a Champions League trophy and the FA Cup with the “Red Devils”.

He would later represent Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City, Sydney FC and Sunderland between 1988 and 2009.

He has notched 123 Premier League goals, a record for a non-European until Argentina’s Sergio Aguero broke that record in 2017.

HE wore the Trinidad and Tobago colors on 74 occasions, scoring 19 goals and helping power his team to the CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-finals as well as a Caribbean Cup triumph in 1989. Along with his friend Russell Latapy, Yorke was a member of the 1989 ‘Strike Squad’, the national team which narrowly failed to qualify for the 1990 FIFA World Cup. He retired from international football in 2001 after a disagreement with the side’s coach; however, he returned to the team for the 2006 World Cup qualification campaign, in which the team qualified for the World Cup finals for the first time in their history after a 2–1 aggregate qualifying victory over Bahrain

Dwight Yorke has completed his Level B coaching badge, and in 2010 was quoted as being interested in pursuing a career in coaching, ideally with Aston Villa. On 17 April 2011, he completed the London Marathon in a time of 3 hours and 32 minutes. On 14 August 2011, Yorke signed a two-year deal to work for Sky Sports as a pundit.