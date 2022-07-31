fbpx
spot_img
Jamaica / Trinidad 60RecipesJamaican

Curried Seafood Medley with Coconut Milk

Jamaica-Trinidad-60-indepdence
spot_img

Share This Post

Curried-seafood-medley
Curry Seafood Medley

By Chef Minna Lafortune

Coconut milk is a versatile food; it is found in the cuisine of several cultures worldwide including the Caribbean. With the recognition that coconut is a superfood because of its nutritional value, it is becoming even more popular in European and American cuisines.

“Fresh coconut milk has a consistency and mildly sweet taste similar to that of cow’s milk, and if properly prepared, should have little or no coconut odor. It may be consumed raw by itself, or used as a milk substitute in tea, coffee, or baking by vegans or people allergic to animal milk. It can also be mixed with fruit to make a yogurt substitute.”

Additionally, fresh coconut milk can be used in various savory and sweet dishes – seafood, rice and peas, soups, ice cream, puddings, cakes, candies, and drinks.
Coconut milk is also used to make rum also by fermenting coconut milk, yeast, and sugar for a week. This is popular in the Solomon Islands.

More Recipes: Trinidadian Rice Pelau Recipe

Two of my favorite dishes in which coconut milk is used are mackerel run down and curried seafood medley

Here is my recipe for curried seafood medley with coconut milk

Ingredients

  • 1 lb. shrimp
  • 1 lb. king or snapper fish fillet (cubed)
  • ½ lb.  scallops
  • 1 lb. lobster
  • 2 pints of fresh coconut milk
  • 3 large potatoes (½” cubed)
  • 2 large onions (minced)
  • 2 large cloves of garlic (minced)
  • 3 sprigs of thyme
  • 1 tsp black pepper
  • ½ tsp minced scotch bonnet pepper
  • Salt
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • ¼ cup curry powder
  • ¼ cup coconut oil

Method

Marinate seafood for four hours in lemon juice, black pepper and salt. In a heavy saucepan the coconut oil.

Add the following:

  • 3 large potatoes (½” cubed)
  • 2 large onions ( minced)
  • 2 large cloves of garlic (minced)
  • ½ tsp minced scotch bonnet pepper
  • ¼ cup curry powder

Stir until all the ingredients are mixed. Cook ingredients on low heat for 5 to 10 minutes.
Heat coconut milk and add to the curry mixture. Mix well and allow to cook on a low flame until potatoes are cooked and liquid is reduced by half. Add seafood and cook for five to seven minutes on a low flame. Add thyme, and taste for salt and pepper.
Serve with white rice!

Take me back to Celebrating 60

Explore More

Jamaican Janice Smith makes history as Navy Commander

Jamaican Janice Smith makes history as Navy Commander When Janice...

Duckunoo: Jamaican Blue Drawers

This sumptuous Jamaican Blue Drawers recipe, also known as...

The Birth of Reggae Legend Bob Marley

Bob Marley’s lifetime of creativity originated in Jamaica and...

Jamaican Curry Goat

Jamaican Curry Goat By Chef Minna Lafortune Goat curry or Curried Goat is...

10 of the best places to visit in St. Ann

The parish of St. Ann offers the best of...

Canadian-Jamaican Christine Roper Becomes First Jamaican to Win Olympic Gold in Rowing

A Jamaican-born athlete Christine Roper scored a gold medal...
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
Previous articleSacáj Wins Jamaica festival song competition 2022
Next articleTop Beaches to Visit in Trinidad and Tobago

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Nicholas-Paul-Commonwealth-games

Cyclist Nicholas Paul wins historic gold for T&T in Commonwealth Games

Click here to view
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
Skip to content