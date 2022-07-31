By Chef Minna Lafortune

Coconut milk is a versatile food; it is found in the cuisine of several cultures worldwide including the Caribbean. With the recognition that coconut is a superfood because of its nutritional value, it is becoming even more popular in European and American cuisines.

“Fresh coconut milk has a consistency and mildly sweet taste similar to that of cow’s milk, and if properly prepared, should have little or no coconut odor. It may be consumed raw by itself, or used as a milk substitute in tea, coffee, or baking by vegans or people allergic to animal milk. It can also be mixed with fruit to make a yogurt substitute.”

Additionally, fresh coconut milk can be used in various savory and sweet dishes – seafood, rice and peas, soups, ice cream, puddings, cakes, candies, and drinks.

Coconut milk is also used to make rum also by fermenting coconut milk, yeast, and sugar for a week. This is popular in the Solomon Islands.

More Recipes: Trinidadian Rice Pelau Recipe

Two of my favorite dishes in which coconut milk is used are mackerel run down and curried seafood medley

Here is my recipe for curried seafood medley with coconut milk

Ingredients

1 lb. shrimp

1 lb. king or snapper fish fillet (cubed)

½ lb. scallops

1 lb. lobster

2 pints of fresh coconut milk

3 large potatoes (½” cubed)

2 large onions (minced)

2 large cloves of garlic (minced)

3 sprigs of thyme

1 tsp black pepper

½ tsp minced scotch bonnet pepper

Salt

1 tbsp lemon juice

¼ cup curry powder

¼ cup coconut oil

Method

Marinate seafood for four hours in lemon juice, black pepper and salt. In a heavy saucepan the coconut oil.

Add the following:

3 large potatoes (½” cubed)

2 large onions ( minced)

2 large cloves of garlic (minced)

½ tsp minced scotch bonnet pepper

¼ cup curry powder

Stir until all the ingredients are mixed. Cook ingredients on low heat for 5 to 10 minutes.

Heat coconut milk and add to the curry mixture. Mix well and allow to cook on a low flame until potatoes are cooked and liquid is reduced by half. Add seafood and cook for five to seven minutes on a low flame. Add thyme, and taste for salt and pepper.

Serve with white rice!