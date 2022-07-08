Curried Fish Head By Chef Mina

The eating of fish and other sea foods are commonplace in the Caribbean and in the diaspora.

A natural expectation as the region is situated in the Caribbean Sea!

One of the favorite dishes to cook in the Caribbean apart from escoveitched fish, stew fish, fry fish, and fish soup is fish head soup and curry fish head, with ground provisions.

Here is my recipe for curry fish head.

Ingredients

5 lbs. Snapper head

1 tsp salt

1 scotch bonnet pepper

2 tbs curry powder

¼ cup lime juice

2 cups fresh coconut milk

1 large onion

6 cloves garlic (chopped)

3 sprigs thyme

3 stalks scallion

2 tsp black pepper

6 pimento seeds

¼ cup coconut oil

Method

Scale and wash fish head with lime. Add salt, and black pepper. Add lime juice

Marinate for 30 minutes. In a Dutch pot add coconut oil, heat oil over medium flame. Add garlic, scallion, and onion. Sauté. Add curry powder. Mix thoroughly

Add coconut milk and mix it all together. Allow all the ingredients to come to a boil and cook for 10 minutes. Add fish head. Lower flame and slow to steam. Add scotch bonnet pepper, thyme, and pimento. Steam fish until flesh is tender. Serve with rice or ground provision.

Bon Appetite!