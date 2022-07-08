fbpx
Jamaica / Trinidad 60RecipesTrinidadian

Curried Fish Head By Chef Mina

Jamaica-Trinidad-60-indepdence
spot_img

Share This Post

The eating of fish and other sea foods are commonplace in the Caribbean and in the diaspora.

A natural expectation as the region is situated in the Caribbean Sea!

One of the favorite dishes to cook in the Caribbean apart from escoveitched fish, stew fish, fry fish, and fish soup is fish head soup and curry fish head, with ground provisions.

Here is my recipe for curry fish head.

Ingredients

5 lbs. Snapper head

1 tsp salt

1 scotch bonnet pepper

2 tbs curry powder

¼ cup lime juice

2 cups fresh coconut milk

1 large onion

6 cloves garlic (chopped)

3 sprigs thyme

3 stalks scallion

2 tsp black pepper

6 pimento seeds

¼ cup coconut oil

Method

Scale and wash fish head with lime. Add salt, and black pepper. Add lime juice

Marinate for 30 minutes. In a Dutch pot add coconut oil, heat oil over medium flame. Add garlic, scallion, and onion. Sauté. Add curry powder. Mix thoroughly

Add coconut milk and mix it all together. Allow all the ingredients to come to a boil and cook for 10 minutes. Add fish head. Lower flame and slow to steam. Add scotch bonnet pepper, thyme, and pimento.  Steam fish until flesh is tender. Serve with rice or ground provision.

Bon Appetite!

 

Related Posts

Mannish Water – Jamaican Goat Soup

Jamaican Mannish Water (goat soup) is served hot as...

Duckunoo: Jamaican Blue Drawers

By Chef Minna Lafortune This sumptuous Jamaican Blue Drawers recipe,...

Soursop Juice: The Exotic Island Juice

By Chef Minna Lafortune  Contrary to its name, soursop is...

Jamaican Ackee and Saltfish: The National Dish

By Chef Minna Lafortune Jamaican Ackee and Saltfish - Jamaica's...

Jamaican Red Peas Soup

By Chef Minna Lafortune Jamaican Red Peas Soup is a...

Arthur Stanley Wint the man who did it all

Jamaica has been recognized the world over as a...
- Advertisement -spot_img
Previous articleBrian Lara, the Prince of Port of Spain  
Next articleTrinidad Rice Pelau by Chef Mina

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Trinidad Rice Pelau By Chef Mina

Trinidad Rice Pelau by Chef Mina

Click here to view
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
Skip to content