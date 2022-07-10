Columbus Bay the edge of Trinidad

Columbus Bay is a 4km stretch of white sand beach located in the extreme south of Trinidad. This is the place Christopher Columbus first made landfall in Trinidad in 1498 hence the name. It is decorated with natural arches, majestic mountains, dense forests, and white sand but one of its most beautiful features is that on a low tide or clear day, you can see the outline of Venezuela, located only seven miles away.

Another spectacular feature of Columbus Bay is its beautiful colors the calm turquoise color makes it ideal for relaxing.

The majestic Columbus Bay lies in what the locals call the deep south, reaching the destination can take over three hours from the capital, Port of Spain, and almost two hours from San Fernando.

With land formations and natural attractions such as a wetland, rock formations, caves, a coconut estate, and the best part – calm waves, Columbus Bay is perfect for everyone. The waves that come to the shore from the Gulf of Paria are calm and ensure an enjoyable swim for all. The wide expanse of sand makes it an ideal spot for a picnic or games on the beach. The adventurous can also explore various land formations and natural features of the Bay. It is also a beautiful place for those who love rock climbing or exploring nature due to the expansive natural caves.

The remarkable sea caves and sandstone stacks were created by sea erosion caused by the continuous pounding action of the waves. There are three stacks standing in the midst of the bay that the locals call the “three sisters”. The upper beach is bordered by high mountains and the Constance Coconut Estate, the largest coconut estate in Trinidad, and a small wetland located in the central area of the shore of the bay.