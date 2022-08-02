Caroni Swamp & Bird Sanctuary

The Caroni Swamp is a 12,000-acre swamp located on the west coast of Trinidad. Join a tour for a guided boat trip and spot the Scarlet Ibis, (Eudocimus ruber) the spectacular flame-colored birds, as they descend on the trees in large flocks.

Caroni Swamp is the second largest mangrove wetland in Trinidad and Tobago. It is located on the coast of Trinidad, south of Port of Spain and northwest of Chaguanas, where the Caroni River meets the Gulf of Paria.

The swamp is an estuarine system comprising 5,611 hectares of mangrove forest and herbaceous marsh, interrupted by numerous channels, and brackish and saline lagoons, and with extensive intertidal mudflats on the seaward side.

The central section of the acreage is designated as a wildlife sanctuary and is the home of one of Trinidad and Tobago’s national birds, the Scarlet Ibis, which uses the Caroni Swamp as its the major roosting place. The swamp is also the home of over 100 avian species.

The Caroni Swamp has a total of 20 endangered species and is ecologically diverse. It provides a variety of habitats for flora and fauna. Caroni Swamp supports rich biodiversity. It is a very productive area of wetland that provides food (organic production) and also provides protection. It is also a nursery for marine and freshwater species. If you love ecotourism Caroni Swamp is a must-visit.