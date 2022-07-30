Callaloo and Saltfish: A Jamaican Breakfast of Champions

By Chef Minna Lafortune

One of my favorite Caribbean meatless meals is callaloo and saltfish with green bananas and flour/corn meal dumplings, paired with avocado. This is a very easy dish to make which is also rich in vitamins, iron, and fiber. This dish is typically served as part of a traditional Jamaican breakfast, alongside the infamous Ackee and Saltfish. Within minutes, you can prepare this savory dish for your family and lived ones.

Ingredients

2 bunches of freshly picked and cleaned callaloo

½ lb. saltfish ( cooked and flaked)

2 large onions ( minced)

2 cloves of garlic

2 large tomatoes

1 sprig of thyme

½ tsp scotch bonnet pepper

¼ cup coconut oil

6 fingers green bananas

½ lb. flour

¼ lb. corn meal

Method

In a Dutch pot sauté seasonings and add callaloo and saltfish and allow to steam until cooked. In another large Dutch pot add tap water more than halfway up and bring to a boil. Peel green bananas and add to the pot. Knead flour and cornmeal, make dumplings, and add to the same pot. Add salt to taste. Boil until cooked.

Serve with Callaloo and Saltfish and avocado!