Ato Boldon, T&T’s first World Athletics Champion 

Ato Jabari Boldon is a four-time Olympic Games medalist who remains one of the most successful athletes coming out of the twin-island republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

Bolton was Born on December 30, 1973 in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago to a Jamaican mother, and Trinidadian father, Hope and Guy Boldon.

He holds the Trinidad and Tobago national record in the 50, 60 and 200 meters events with times of 5.64, 6.49 and 19.77 seconds respectively, and also the Commonwealth Games record in the 100 m. He also held the 100m national record at 9.86s, having run it four times until Richard Thompson ran 9.85s on 13 August 2011.

Boldon won the IAAF World Championships 200m title in the Athens edition in 1997 and was second in the 100m in 1995 in Gothenburg and in 2001 in Edmonton, Canada.

At the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, Boldon ended third in both the 100m and 200m races, and four years later in Sydney, Australia, he finished second in the 100m final to American great Maurice Greene, then repeated his bronze-medal performance in the 200m.

He retired in 2005 but still holds his country’s 200m national record of 19.77 seconds, as well as the 50m (5.64 seconds) and 60m (6.49 seconds) national records as well.

The former Opposition Senator in the Trinidad and Tobago Parliament is now a coach and NBC Sports television broadcast analyst for track and field.

In 2000, Boldon was made a sports ambassador by the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and given a diplomatic passport. He is widely viewed as one of the all-time leading sportsmen in the history of the Caribbean, as well as one of its most internationally recognizable spokesmen.