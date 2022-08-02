Argyle Waterfalls Tobago

Argyle Waterfalls is Tobago’s highest waterfall and no doubt the most famous. At 175 feet, Argyle waterfalls attract locals and foreigners to its cool relaxing waters that flow down a multi-tiered fall to a lovely 18-foot-deep swimming lagoon, inviting you to dive, jump or swing into the water from available vines.

A breathtaking drive from Tobago’s capital to Main Ridge reserve through which a short 15–20-minute hike along a clearly marked trail will lead you to your destination.

Take a tour to learn about the rich flora and fauna of the surrounding area and take some time to feel the serene, healing power of the water. This trail is great for birding, camping, and fishing. The trail is open year-round and is beautiful to visit anytime. If you wish you can hire a guide for an additional fee.

If you are looking for adventure, you will not be disappointed.