fbpx
spot_img
Jamaica / Trinidad 6060 StopsIn Trinidad and Tobago

Argyle Waterfalls Tobago

Jamaica-Trinidad-60-indepdence
spot_img

Share This Post

Argyle Waterfalls Tobago

Argyle Waterfalls is Tobago’s highest waterfall and no doubt the most famous. At 175 feet, Argyle waterfalls attract locals and foreigners to its cool relaxing waters that flow down a multi-tiered fall to a lovely 18-foot-deep swimming lagoon, inviting you to dive, jump or swing into the water from available vines.

A breathtaking drive from Tobago’s capital to Main Ridge reserve through which a short 15–20-minute hike along a clearly marked trail will lead you to your destination.

Take a tour to learn about the rich flora and fauna of the surrounding area and take some time to feel the serene, healing power of the water. This trail is great for birding, camping, and fishing. The trail is open year-round and is beautiful to visit anytime. If you wish you can hire a guide for an additional fee.

If you are looking for adventure, you will not be disappointed.

Take me back to Celebrating 60

Explore More

Jamaican Janice Smith makes history as Navy Commander

Jamaican Janice Smith makes history as Navy Commander When Janice...

Duckunoo: Jamaican Blue Drawers

This sumptuous Jamaican Blue Drawers recipe, also known as...

The Birth of Reggae Legend Bob Marley

Bob Marley’s lifetime of creativity originated in Jamaica and...

Jamaican Curry Goat

Jamaican Curry Goat By Chef Minna Lafortune Goat curry or Curried Goat is...

10 of the best places to visit in St. Ann

The parish of St. Ann offers the best of...

Canadian-Jamaican Christine Roper Becomes First Jamaican to Win Olympic Gold in Rowing

A Jamaican-born athlete Christine Roper scored a gold medal...
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
Previous articleP.J. Patterson calls for dismantling systemic discrimination in post-Emancipation era
Next articleCaroni Swamp & Bird Sanctuary

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Deandra Dottin blames ‘team environment’ in shock retirement

Deandra Dottin blames ‘team environment’ in shock retirement

Click here to view
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
Skip to content