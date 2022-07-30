7 Places You Must Visit in Westmoreland

The most western parish in Jamaica aptly named Westmoreland features one of the island’s most bustling tourist towns – Negril. With some of the island’s most luxurious resorts, posh restaurants and popular tourist attractions, locals and tourists alike flock to Westmoreland to experience the best of Jamaica. Here are some of Westmoreland’s most popular attractions to visit.

Blue Hole Mineral Spring

This mineral spring is located in the small community of Little Bay, on the outskirts of Negril. The “hole” is approximately 25 feet. Daredevils and divers can jump off the cliff, and those who are a little more cautious can climb down in the ladder into the icy water. According to locals in the area, the mud surrounding the water’s edge has therapeutic properties. There is a swimming pool at the surface, along with a bar, grill, cabanas, and a volleyball court.

Kool Runnings Adventure Park

Kool Runnings, named after the the famous 1993 Jamaican bobsled film, is Jamaica’s largest waterpark. The park has 10 waterslides and a lazy-river float ride, as well as a go-kart track and kayaking. An adventure zone features outdoor laser combat games and Jamboo rafting (on floating bamboo). There is also bungee jumping, a “kool kanoe” adventure, a wave pool, and paintball.

Rick’s Cafe

Cliff diving is the number one draw to Rick’s Cafe – whether you’re joining the high-spirit locals that love to dive or simply just watching for entertainment. It is one of Westmoreland’s most popular attractions. Outside of the cliff-diving, tourists come here for the stunning sunset view, and the food and drinks. There’s also a live reggae band that performs several days per week.

7 Mile Beach

Stretching for 7 miles (11 km)—from Bloody Bay in the north along Long Bay to the cliffs on the southern edge of town—this long, white-sand beach is probably Jamaica’s finest. Some stretches remain undeveloped, but these are increasingly few. Along the main stretch, the sand is public to the high-water mark, and visitors and vendors parade from end to end. The walk is sprinkled with good beach bars and open-air restaurants, some of which charge a small fee to use their beach facilities.

JamWest Motorsports and Adventure Park

This massive park is home to the largest speedway in the Caribbean. JamWest is the only drag and circuit track in the Caribbean that offers an “arrive and drive” experience as an attraction. The park offers a variety of other fun activities like an ATV tour, zip-lining, rock-climbing adventure and horseback-riding. Seasoned drivers can take advantage of the driving experience that gives you the opportunity to drive a sports car, or the push karts that mimics a bobsled. There’s also a mineral bath and pool for those who seek more relaxation than adventure. JamWest also features a jeep safari tour where you can learn about Jamaica’s rich culture, wildlife, flora and fauna.

Mayfield Falls

Located off the beaten path in Negril, this hidden gem thrives with wildlife and cool, crystal clear waters. Experience the coolness of one of the island’s rivers or explore the land as you climb the clear watered waterfall and take in the beautiful and tranquil surroundings.

Roaring River Park

Roaring River Park is a heritage and nature park at Shrewsbury Estate, near Negril. A former slave plantation, the Roaring River Estate is named for the gushing waters of the river. The park’s main attraction is the Roaring River Cave, one of the most interesting underground caverns with a mineral spring in which visitors can swim. There is also a landscaped gardens where guests can relax and picnic.