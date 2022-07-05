fbpx
Soursop Juice: The Exotic Island Juice

By Chef Minna Lafortune 

Contrary to its name, soursop is a unique tropical fruit, that is native to the islands and Central America. It’s an exotic tropical fruit that is as nutritious as it is delicious and gains the respect of many health buffs as possessing many antioxidant properties. Soursop has also been credited with having potent cancer-fighting properties. However, this creamy beverage is more popularly known for its unique taste above anything else. The recipe is pretty easy and straightforward so there’s no excuse for whipping up a jug of this healthy, delicious drink.

Ingredients

  • 1 large ripe soursop (preferably yellow-green)
  • 1 to 2 cans of condensed milk
  • 6 to 8 cups of water
  •  2 tsp nutmeg
  • 1 tbsp vanilla
  •  1 cup sugar

 

Method

Wash your hands, wash soursop. Peel the fruit by removing the skin with your hands. In a large wide-mouth bowl divide the soft fleshy pulp of the fruit into small portions. Remove seeds. Put several small portions in a blender, press the lowest option just to mix the pulp with the water, be careful not to break or grind any seeds. Pour contents into a large strainer and collect the soursop juice in a large-mouthed container. Repeat until all the pulp are used. Put the pulp from the strainer in the trash. Pour juice back into the blender. If the juice is too thick add water as needed. Sweeten with condensed milk and sugar. Add the spices and vanilla. Put in refrigerator to chill. Taste before serving. Add more sugar and spice as needed.

