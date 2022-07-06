10 of the best places to visit in St. Ann

10 Best Places to Visit in St. Ann, Jamaica 1 of 10

The parish of St. Ann offers the best of both worlds when it comes to Jamaica’s tourism. Ocho Rios is one of the island’s busiest tourist hubs, with several noteworthy attractions, including the popular Dunn’s River Falls. Some of the island’s best resorts, shopping centers and restaurants are also located in the Ocho Rios town square.

Outside of the capital is less congested and presents the opportunity to see the true beauty of Jamaica’s north coast. Few points of interest are located in the rural communities of St. Ann, almost all being natural attractions. Here are a few places to visit in the parish of St. Ann, Jamaica.

Dunn’s River Falls

One of the most famed attractions in the Caribbean is Dunn’s River Falls. The popular waterfall in Ocho Rios extends across more than 600 feet. The falls is naturally terraced, like a giant staircase, which makes it perfect for climbing. However, only a few make it to the top. Proper footwear is to be worn when climbing the falls and small children are advised not to attempt to climb without assistance from an adult.

Blue Hole

Blue Hole is one of the hidden gems in St Ann. The natural wonder is an unofficial tourist attraction nestled in the mountains above Ocho Rios. The deep cavern, featuring swimming pools and waterfalls, gets its name from the beautiful deep hue of the water. With no vendors to haggle with you, no lines, all that’s left is for guests to surround themselves with the beautiful scenery and pouring waterfalls.

Mystic Mountain

The Rainforest Mystic Mountain is one of the premier adventure parks in Jamaica. The massive park offers guests a range of adventures, the most popular being bobsledding. Guests are transported to the 700-peak Mystic Mountain and go twisting down the mountain in a brake-controlled sled which runs on a track, similar to a rollercoaster. Other activities at Mystic Mountain involve canopy ziplining and a web rope course.

Konoko Falls

Believed to be a former Taino settlement, Konoko Falls is one of the island’s well-kept secrets. The property is located in the emerald hills of St. Ann, overlooking Ocho Rios. Guests can spend their day relaxing at the 600-feet, cascading waterfalls, and gardens, or get a history lesson on the Taino Indians at the museum which houses rare artifacts, maps, and pictures. There is also a gift shop and a mini zoo on the grounds.

Dolphin Cove

Dolphin Cove Jamaica is the number one marine attraction on the island. Visitors to Dolphin Cove get the chance to interact and swim with dolphins, sharks, and stingrays in their natural environment. The dolphins are trained to showcase tricks and stunts and have a reputation for being charming and friendly towards guests. Dolphin Cove Ocho Rios also features a Jungle Trail Walk, where you can interact with other creatures, including snakes, iguanas, and exotic birds.

Fire Water Pond

The remote Windsor Mineral Spring in St. Ann’s Bay is unlike any other in Jamaica. At the spring, there is a small area, called Fire Water Pond, where the water can actually catch fire. This unusual activity is believed to be caused by a high concentration of sulfur in the water. Residents of Windsor in St. Ann have told many stories about the healing and rejuvenating effects of the water. ‘Fire massages’ are usually given to visitors, and residents even use the pond to cook.

Yaaman Adventure Park

In Ocho Rios you’ll find one of Jamaica’s oldest plantations turned adventure park, Yaaman Adventure Park. The estate is home to the White River Gorge and the Great House, built in the early 18th century. While the property holds historical and cultural significance to the town of Ocho Rios, there are also lots of entertaining activities to do at the park. Visitors have the chance to go horseback riding, camel riding, a Segway Tour, feed ostriches and so much more!

Green Grotto Caves

The Green Grotto Caves is one of the most historic landmarks in St. Ann. These caves once served as a hiding place for everyone from fearsome pirates to runaway slaves to the Spanish governor (he was on the run from the British at the time). It’s a good destination if you want to see one of Jamaica’s caves without going too far off the beaten path. You’ll feel like a spelunker since you must wear a hard hat throughout the tour.

Bob Marley Centre and Mausoleum

The reggae legend was born and is buried at Nine Miles, in the parish of St. Ann, and today his former home is a shrine to his music and values. Tucked behind a tall fence, the site is marked with red, green, and gold flags. Tours are led by Rastafarians, who take visitors through the house and point out the single bed that Marley wrote about in “Is This Love.” Visitors also step inside the mausoleum where the singer is interred with his guitar, and there is a restaurant and a gift shop.

Firefly Estate

About 20 miles east of Ocho Rios, Noël Coward’s vacation home is now a national monument managed by Chris Blackwell’s Island Outpost company. Although the setting is Eden-like, the house is surprisingly spartan. Coward decamped uphill from his original home at Blue Harbour to escape the jetsetters who came to visit. He wrote High Spirits, Quadrille, and other plays here, and his simple grave is next to a small stage where his works are occasionally performed. Tours include a walk through the house and grounds. The view from the house’s hilltop perch, which was a lookout for Captain Morgan, is one of the best on the north coast.