St Lucia’s Gros Islet Friday Night Party Returns April

St. Lucia’s Gros Islet party is set to return in April after being canceled for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gros Islet Friday Street is one of St. Lucia’s main tourist attractions. This weekly street party is the perfect Friday night hang out for the young and young at heart looking to grab amazing seafood while listening and dancing to music in the lively atmosphere.

Every Friday night around 6:00 p.m., the street is closed, the speakers are cranked up and the residents of Gros Islet fire up their barbecues offering nothing but delicious food, drinks, and good vibes.

Local art and craft vendors lay out their stalls where you are able to purchase trinkets to take back home and party into the early morning to local and regional music.

On March 15, Member of Parliament for Gros Islet, Kenson Casimir met with several vendors who have been negatively impacted by the suspension of activity, to discuss the return of the event.

“I am happy to announce that we have collectively decided that the return of the biggest street party in St. Lucia is slated for Friday, April 29, 2022, COVID permitting.”

Casimir added that he was excited for the return of the party that will help to boost the economy.

“I am very excited about the long-awaited economic activity and look forward to celebrating with you the people of Gros Islet.”

Gros Islet is a guaranteed good time in a safe environment. Whether you’re looking to try the flavorful food, dance the night away, or simply experience the culture, this is an experience you’ll definitely remember.

With the pulsating rhythms echoing from the speakers of the island’s DJs and the occasional appearance of local artistes, it is impossible not to enjoy yourself and even more so, not to move to the infectious bass lines that accompany the music.