Reggae fans and Jamaican officials pay tribute to icon Cocoa Tea

The reggae world is reeling from the loss of legendary Jamaican singer Cocoa Tea, who passed away on Monday at the age of 65 in a Florida hospital. Best known for his smooth vocals and classic hits like “Barack Obama,” “She Loves Me Now,” and “Rikers Island,” Cocoa Tea’s music transcended generations and borders, leaving an indelible mark on reggae and dancehall.

Born Calvin Scott in Rocky Point, Clarendon, Jamaica, on September 3, 1959, Cocoa Tea started his career on Kingston’s sound system scene in the early 1980s. His big break came through Henry ‘Junjo’ Lawes as part of the Volcano Sounds Movement, and he went on to work with renowned producers such as King Jammy, Gussie Clarke, and Phillip ‘Fatis’ Burrell. His ability to blend roots reggae with dancehall made him a household name.

A particularly memorable moment in his career came in 2008 when his song “Barack Obama” became an anthem celebrating the historic election of the first Black U.S. president, leading to an invitation to perform at Obama’s inauguration.

Following the news of his passing, tributes have poured in from across the music industry. Reggae label VP Records honored his legacy, stating, “Rest in Power Cocoa Tea, a Jamaican music icon whose songs will continue to resonate for generations to come.”

Irwine Clare Sr. OD, founder and CEO of Caribbean Immigrant Services and Team Jamaica Bickle, shared memories of Cocoa Tea’s generosity, noting that he often performed without asking for payment, showing his deep commitment to the community.

- Advertisement -

Jamaica’s Opposition Leader, Mark Golding, also paid tribute, saying, “Jamaica lost another musical icon. Cocoa Tea’s smooth vocals, timeless reggae songs, and presence in the global music scene have left a lasting impression on our culture.”

His daughter, Rashaine Scott, confirmed his passing, revealing that he died at 4 AM after battling a prolonged illness. She described her father as a fighter who remained strong until the very end, recalling his emphasis on education and independence. “He was a warrior, and he fought until the end,” she said.

Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport, Olivia Grange, hailed Cocoa Tea as “one of our greatest reggae singers ever,” revealing that he had remained hopeful about performing again despite his illness. She also mentioned discussions about a grand celebration of his life.

Cocoa Tea’s wife, Malvia, confirmed that he succumbed to cardiac arrest preceded by pneumonia.

With a career spanning decades and a repertoire of timeless hits, Cocoa Tea’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations. His music, influence, and generosity will forever remain a part of Jamaica’s rich musical heritage.