Entertainment

Luciano, Keznamdi and Sevana to headline Earth Hour concert in Kingston

Earth Hour concert in Kingston
By Toni-Ann Latty

Reggae powerhouse Luciano, alongside rising stars Keznamdi and Sevana, will unite this Saturday, March 22, for a cause that extends beyond music.

They are set to headline 60 Earth Hour, a free acoustic concert at Hope Gardens, St. Andrew, organized by Earth Hour Jamaica. The event aligns with World Water Day celebrations and aims to raise awareness about climate action and environmental sustainability.

Now in its 11th year, the concert will kick off at 5:00 PM, leading up to the global observance of Earth Hour 2025 from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM. During this symbolic hour, millions around the world will switch off their lights, sending a powerful message about the urgent need for action on climate change and biodiversity loss.

Earth Hour, an initiative spearheaded by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), began in 2007 and has since grown into a global movement spanning over 190 countries. The campaign encourages individuals, businesses, and governments to participate by turning off non-essential lights for one hour, symbolizing a collective commitment to energy conservation and sustainability.

Under the theme “Create the Biggest Hour for Earth,” Earth Hour 2025 urges participants not only to observe the blackout but to take meaningful action—whether through conservation efforts, advocacy, or policy engagement.

- Advertisement -

Jamaica has long embraced Earth Hour, merging cultural expression with environmental consciousness. This year’s 60 Earth Hour concert will feature some of reggae’s most socially aware voices, using their platforms to amplify the message of sustainability. Luciano, known for his spiritually uplifting music, Keznamdi, a reggae-fusion trailblazer, and Sevana, a soulful singer-songwriter, will deliver performances that inspire action and awareness.

As climate change, deforestation, and marine pollution continue to threaten the Caribbean, organizers hope this year’s event will empower Jamaicans to adopt practical eco-friendly habits and contribute to conservation efforts.

With a blend of music, advocacy, and community engagement, 60 Earth Hour at Hope Gardens promises an unforgettable evening—one that underscores Jamaica’s role in the global fight for a healthier, more sustainable planet.

More Stories

Buju Banton

Buju Banton becomes first reggae artist to headline concert at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas

Reggae icon Buju Banton is set to break new ground this summer as the first reggae artist to headline at Planet Hollywood in Las...
bounty-killer

Bounty Killer regains US visa after 15 years

Dancehall icon Bounty Killer has officially regained his U.S. visa, ending a 15-year travel restriction that had barred him from performing in one of...
St. Mary Kite and Food Festival

Jada Kingdom, Agent Sasco and Capleton headline St. Mary Kite and Food Festival

The scenic Buccaneer venue will come alive on Easter Sunday, April 20, with the highly anticipated St. Mary Kite and Food Festival. The event,...
Walshy Fire

Jamaican-American producer Walshy Fire unveils new book ‘Art of Dancehall’

Grammy-winning producer and Major Lazer DJ Walshy Fire is adding "author" to his already impressive résumé. The Jamaican-American DJ, born Paul Walsh, has announced...
Tony Matterhorn’s 'Dutty Wine'

Tony Matterhorn’s ‘Dutty Wine’ remastered set for release amid viral dance revival

Nearly two decades after it first took over dance floors worldwide, Tony Matterhorn’s dancehall anthem Dutty Wine is making a comeback. The track will...
Nailah Blackman

Nailah Blackman drops new single ‘Feels Like Love’ ahead of upcoming album

Soca star Nailah Blackman is kicking off 2025 with a fresh sound, unveiling her latest single, Feels Like Love, featuring OVO Sound’s Roy Woods. The...
Oliver Samuels

Oliver Samuels to receive lifetime honor at 42nd IRAWMA Awards

Legendary actor and comedian Dr. Oliver Samuels, OD, will be honored with a 55-year Golden Lifetime Award and named the "Caribbean King of Comedy"...
Dionne Warwick

Dionne Warwick set to enchant Jamaica with a ‘Timeless’ musical experience

On March 29, 2025, music lovers in Jamaica are in for a treat when legendary singer Dionne Warwick headlines a star-studded event at Plantation...
Tasha Cobbs

Miramar Cultural Center to host Gospel Star Tasha Cobbs on April 5

Gospel music fans are in for a night of soul-stirring inspiration as the Miramar Cultural Center presents the acclaimed Tasha Cobbs Leonard on Saturday,...
shaggy and sting

Sting and Shaggy Perform ‘Til A Mawnin’ on The Tonight Show

Reggae icons Sting and Shaggy recently brought their latest single, Til A Mawnin, to live television audiences with performances on LIVE with Kelly and...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Asafa Powell and wife Alyshia

Asafa Powell and wife Alyshia expecting third child

Skip to content