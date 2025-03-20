Luciano, Keznamdi and Sevana to headline Earth Hour concert in Kingston

Reggae powerhouse Luciano, alongside rising stars Keznamdi and Sevana, will unite this Saturday, March 22, for a cause that extends beyond music.

They are set to headline 60 Earth Hour, a free acoustic concert at Hope Gardens, St. Andrew, organized by Earth Hour Jamaica. The event aligns with World Water Day celebrations and aims to raise awareness about climate action and environmental sustainability.

Now in its 11th year, the concert will kick off at 5:00 PM, leading up to the global observance of Earth Hour 2025 from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM. During this symbolic hour, millions around the world will switch off their lights, sending a powerful message about the urgent need for action on climate change and biodiversity loss.

Earth Hour, an initiative spearheaded by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), began in 2007 and has since grown into a global movement spanning over 190 countries. The campaign encourages individuals, businesses, and governments to participate by turning off non-essential lights for one hour, symbolizing a collective commitment to energy conservation and sustainability.

Under the theme “Create the Biggest Hour for Earth,” Earth Hour 2025 urges participants not only to observe the blackout but to take meaningful action—whether through conservation efforts, advocacy, or policy engagement.

Jamaica has long embraced Earth Hour, merging cultural expression with environmental consciousness. This year’s 60 Earth Hour concert will feature some of reggae’s most socially aware voices, using their platforms to amplify the message of sustainability. Luciano, known for his spiritually uplifting music, Keznamdi, a reggae-fusion trailblazer, and Sevana, a soulful singer-songwriter, will deliver performances that inspire action and awareness.

As climate change, deforestation, and marine pollution continue to threaten the Caribbean, organizers hope this year’s event will empower Jamaicans to adopt practical eco-friendly habits and contribute to conservation efforts.

With a blend of music, advocacy, and community engagement, 60 Earth Hour at Hope Gardens promises an unforgettable evening—one that underscores Jamaica’s role in the global fight for a healthier, more sustainable planet.