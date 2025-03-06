Capleton to celebrate birthday at FyahFest in Queens, New York

On Saturday, April 12th, 2025, reggae veteran Capleton will mark his birthday at the Amazura Night Club in Queens, New York, with an exciting celebration dubbed FyahFest.

The event will feature performances from Capleton himself, alongside fellow reggae artists Anthony B, Michael Palmer, and Mikey Demus.

Capleton, born April 13th in St. Mary, Jamaica, has become one of the genre’s most influential figures. His stage name was inspired by his sharp reasoning skills, which earned him the admiration of friends who dubbed him after a prominent local lawyer. Capleton rose to prominence in the early 1990s with hits such as “Bumbo Red,” “Number One on the Look Good Chart,” and “Nuh Lotion Man.” His 1992 release “Alms House” solidified his place in reggae history, not only as an entertainer but also as a powerful voice for social change.

Recently, Capleton performed aboard the 2025 Love and Harmony Cruise and will take the stage once again on March 15th in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, at Mawch Out. After his April 12th performance at FyahFest, he will head to Hartford, Connecticut, for another birthday celebration at the Elegance Banquet Hall on April 13th, 2025. Capleton’s 2025 schedule also includes shows in Guadeloupe on June 15th at Palais Des Sports Du Gosier, the Uno Malta event in July, and Reggae Land in the United Kingdom on August 2nd and 3rd.

Fans can look forward to an unforgettable night at FyahFest as Capleton continues to celebrate his music and legacy.